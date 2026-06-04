Guardian Protection Partners with Solink Corp. to Deliver AI-Driven Video Intelligence for Multi-Site Businesses

"By adding Solink to our video portfolio, we're giving multi-site operators a way to turn every camera into an operational sensor." - Kevin Santelli, vice president commercial at Guardian Protection Post this

Solink's hardware-agnostic platform connects to existing cameras and pairs video with point-of-sale, access control, and other business systems. AI agents continuously monitor sites, validate events in context, and surface the moments that matter, reducing alert fatigue and turning passive surveillance into real-time operational intelligence.

The partnership targets four of Guardian's core enterprise verticals:

Quick-service restaurants: links drive-thru performance and POS data directly to video, reducing drive-offs and protecting revenue

Convenience stores and fuel: flags suspicious transactions, verifies alarms with video, and supports monitoring across distributed locations

Retail: unifies loss-prevention and store operations data to identify shrink patterns and flag refund abuse and policy violations

Automotive: protects high-value inventory and gives managers remote visibility into service speed, cleanliness, and compliance

The service is available now. For more information, contact Tom Ingles, Director of Technology Innovation and Customer Solutions.

About Guardian Protection: Guardian Protection is one of the nation's largest and most highly regarded providers of smart security and automation solutions for commercial, institutional, multi-site, and residential customers. More than a quarter-million homes and businesses trust Guardian's 24/7 professional monitoring services and in-house, U.S.-based customer care specialists. Founded in 1950, Guardian Protection is ranked one of the top 10 security companies in the U.S.

About Solink: Solink is a leader in agentic business intelligence powered by video for security, loss prevention, and operations. By connecting video, data, and operational systems in one platform, Solink helps organizations automatically detect and validate risks, inefficiencies, and key issues in real time. With AI-powered visibility, context-rich insights, and automated workflows, Solink empowers teams to see more, know more, and do more - improving safety, reducing loss, and enhancing performance across every location. Learn more at www.solink.com.

Media Contact

Kevin Bish, Guardian Protection, 1 7247413648, [email protected], https://guardianprotection.com/

SOURCE Guardian Protection