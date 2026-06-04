Guardian Protection Partners with Solink Corp. to Deliver AI-Driven Video Intelligence for Multi-Site Businesses

Aids loss prevention operations
PITTSBURGH, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Security systems integrator Guardian Protection ["Guardian"] is excited to partner with Solink to launch a smarter way for businesses to leverage video, manage risk, improve operations, and control loss prevention. By pairing camera feeds with operational data, multi-site businesses gain a clearer view of what is happening across their locations and a faster path from incident to action. Driven by a shared commitment to customer service, paired with Guardian's national footprint and Solink's best-in-class technology, the partnership will empower both organizations to serve a broader customer base.
"Solink represents exactly the kind of forward-leaning AI-driven business intelligence platform powered by video, our enterprise customers are asking for," said Kevin Santelli, vice president commercial at Guardian Protection. "By adding Solink to our video portfolio, we're giving multi-site operators a way to turn every camera into an operational sensor. The combination of Guardian's national business service footprint and UL-listed monitoring with Solink's AI analytics is going to help our customers operate safer, smarter, and more profitable businesses."
Solink's hardware-agnostic platform connects to existing cameras and pairs video with point-of-sale, access control, and other business systems. AI agents continuously monitor sites, validate events in context, and surface the moments that matter, reducing alert fatigue and turning passive surveillance into real-time operational intelligence.
The partnership targets four of Guardian's core enterprise verticals:
- Quick-service restaurants: links drive-thru performance and POS data directly to video, reducing drive-offs and protecting revenue
- Convenience stores and fuel: flags suspicious transactions, verifies alarms with video, and supports monitoring across distributed locations
- Retail: unifies loss-prevention and store operations data to identify shrink patterns and flag refund abuse and policy violations
- Automotive: protects high-value inventory and gives managers remote visibility into service speed, cleanliness, and compliance
The service is available now. For more information, contact Tom Ingles, Director of Technology Innovation and Customer Solutions.
About Guardian Protection: Guardian Protection is one of the nation's largest and most highly regarded providers of smart security and automation solutions for commercial, institutional, multi-site, and residential customers. More than a quarter-million homes and businesses trust Guardian's 24/7 professional monitoring services and in-house, U.S.-based customer care specialists. Founded in 1950, Guardian Protection is ranked one of the top 10 security companies in the U.S.
- About Solink: Solink is a leader in agentic business intelligence powered by video for security, loss prevention, and operations. By connecting video, data, and operational systems in one platform, Solink helps organizations automatically detect and validate risks, inefficiencies, and key issues in real time. With AI-powered visibility, context-rich insights, and automated workflows, Solink empowers teams to see more, know more, and do more - improving safety, reducing loss, and enhancing performance across every location. Learn more at www.solink.com.
Media Contact
Kevin Bish, Guardian Protection, 1 7247413648, [email protected], https://guardianprotection.com/
SOURCE Guardian Protection
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