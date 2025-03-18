Guardify Strengthens Commitment to Digital Evidence Management with Acquisition of Engage Vision

Guardify Expands AI Capabilities with Engage Vision Acquisition, Bringing Next-Generation Video Intelligence to Digital Evidence Management.

OMAHA, Neb., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Guardify, a leading provider of digital evidence management solutions, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire Engage Vision, an AI-driven video intelligence platform specializing in advanced object detection, tracking, and analysis. This strategic acquisition enhances Guardify's capabilities by integrating cutting-edge computer vision technology into its suite of digital evidence solutions.

"Our mission is to provide seamless, secure, and scalable solutions that modernize digital evidence management," said Ben Jackson, CEO of Guardify. "The acquisition of Engage Vision aligns perfectly with this commitment, equipping our customers with state-of-the-art video analysis tools that enhance efficiency, accountability, and trust in the justice system."

Engage Vision's AI-powered video intelligence platform enables users to analyze video evidence with greater accuracy and efficiency, streamlining investigations, improving case management, and optimizing security monitoring. By incorporating Engage Vision's technology into Guardify's solutions, customers will gain access to enhanced evidence review tools, automated object detection, and real-time analytics that drive faster, more informed decision-making.

"The acquisition of Engage Vision brings powerful AI video tools to our platform across mobile, browser, and desktop," said Myron Garcia, Director of Product at Guardify. "This addition strengthens our current offerings while providing key features for our upcoming Law Enforcement product—helping investigators process evidence faster and maintain proper evidence handling at every step."

With agencies facing overwhelming video backlogs, this integration couldn't come at a better time. Investigators will now be able to automatically detect and tag vehicles or individuals across hours of footage, reducing manual review time by up to 70%.

Engage Vision has been a trusted provider of AI-driven video analysis tools across multiple industries, including logistics, legal analysis, industrial workflows, and commercial security. Guardify will integrate Engage Vision's technology under its brand while continuing to expand its capabilities for existing and new customers.

"We are excited to join Guardify and bring our innovative computer vision technology to an even broader audience," said Luis Merino, CEO of Engage Vision. "This acquisition allows us to further our impact by embedding AI-powered video intelligence into a proven digital evidence management ecosystem."

Guardify's customers can expect a seamless transition, with new features and enhancements rolling out in the coming months. The integration of Engage Vision's technology will support Guardify's growing Justice Hub suite, a comprehensive solution that enables secure capture, storage, sharing, and analysis of digital evidence across agencies and jurisdictions.

About Guardify

Guardify is a leading provider of digital evidence management solutions designed to enhance efficiency, accountability, and trust in the justice system and law enforcement. With a focus on seamless access, organization, and utilization of digital evidence, Guardify empowers agencies and organizations with cutting-edge tools to modernize investigative workflows and improve case outcomes. Learn more at http://www.guardify.com.

About Engage Vision

Engage Vision is an AI-driven video intelligence platform specializing in object detection, tracking, and analysis for optimizing industrial workflows, logistics management, legal analysis, and commercial security. Its advanced computer vision technology enables users to process and analyze video data with unparalleled accuracy and efficiency.

Media Contact

Courtney Owen, Guardify, Inc., 402-401-4198, [email protected], https://guardify.com/

SOURCE Guardify, Inc.