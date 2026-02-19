Guardrails for Growth: STAR Publishes Dealership AI Governance & Compliance Roadmap

"Good governance turns AI into a dependable teammate—fast, accurate, and aligned with the values of that specific dealership or group," said Steve Zadoorian, Executive Director at STAR. Post this

The guidance emphasizes human-in-the-loop reviews for critical workflows, least-privilege access for AI systems, incident response planning, and thorough vendor due diligence, including security certifications and standardized questionnaires. It also aligns with recognized frameworks—such as NIST's AI Risk Management Framework and ISO/IEC 42001—as practical references for trustworthy AI. Dealers are encouraged to assign compliance ownership, consult legal early on lending or biometric uses, and scrutinize vendor terms—especially data usage rights and residency. Privacy notices should reflect AI usage where relevant, and documentation of policies, training, incidents, and audits should be maintained for defensibility.

"Good governance turns AI into a dependable teammate—fast, accurate, and aligned with the values of that specific dealership or group," said Steve Zadoorian, Executive Director at STAR. "This playbook lets dealers innovate with confidence."

STAR also cautions dealers to prepare for agentic AI—autonomous, goal-driven systems capable of chaining actions across dealership workflows. While early pilots show promise for rapid, 24/7 efficiency, agentic AI introduces new risks if left ungoverned. Starting with limited pilots, configuring strict boundaries for what the agent can do, keeping humans in the loop for high-impact decisions, and maintaining detailed logs and reasoning transparency to audit behavior are practical steps that all automotive dealerships can take today.

Dealers can begin by appointing an AI lead, adopting STAR's governance checklist, and running quarterly reviews with KPIs, feedback loops, and audit logs to keep systems on track and continuously improved. Dealers should demand vendor clarity on agentic capabilities, permissions, and fail-safes, and run pilots with measurable goals before expanding scope.

Access the playbook and compliance roadmap in STAR's AI Governance whitepaper.

About STAR

Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR) is a nonprofit organization whose members include dealers, original equipment manufacturers, retail system providers, and automotive-related industry organizations. STAR uses non-proprietary technology (IT) standards as a catalyst in fulfilling the business information needs of dealers and manufacturers while reducing the time and effort required to support related activities. Collectively, STAR develops industry standards and emerging technologies for the benefit of retail automotive dealers. Incorporated in 2001, STAR defines industry standards for automotive retail, standard architecture that supports global data interoperability, and standardizes the dealership's IT infrastructure. To learn more about joining STAR, please visit starstandard.org or follow the latest updates on LinkedIn.

Media Relations:

Peyton Hoffman

CP Consulting Group

[email protected]

Media Contact

Peyton Hoffman, STAR Standard, 1 7577484533, [email protected], https://www.starstandard.org/

SOURCE STAR Standard