Guardz Receives 2024 MSP Today Product of the Year Award

MIAMI, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Guardz, the AI-powered cybersecurity company empowering MSPs and IT professionals to deliver comprehensive security solutions for small and medium sized businesses (SMBs), announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities via in person and digital marketing campaigns, has named the Guardz AI-Powered MSP Cybersecurity Platform as a 2024 MSP Today Product of the Year Award winner.

With 43% of cyber-attacks targeting SMBs, there is a growing need for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to step up to protect them. SMBs often lack the resources and expertise to effectively combat sophisticated cyber threats, making them prime targets for attackers. By leveraging advanced cybersecurity solutions and proactive management strategies, MSPs can fill this gap, ensuring SMBs have the robust protection they need to defend against increasingly frequent and complex cyber-attacks.

The Guardz cybersecurity platform is an AI-powered, unified solution built for MSPs to secure their SMB clients with comprehensive protection against cyber threats. The platform's automatic detection and response capabilities actively safeguard all of a business's digital assets across various attack surfaces, including users, email, endpoints, and the cloud. By streamlining cybersecurity management, Guardz allows businesses to focus on growth without the complexity of traditional security measures. Moreover, Guardz also qualifies businesses for cyber insurance, ensuring they can navigate the evolving threat landscape with confidence, resilience, and peace of mind.

Guardz's multi-tenant dashboard allows MSPs to efficiently manage multiple clients and expand their operations, supported by a scalable pricing model that promotes cost-effective growth. Guardz also offers dedicated channel managers for personalized assistance, 24/7 customer support, and collaboration on joint projects, co-branding, and market development. Additionally, its MSP Growth Hub provides tools such as ROI reporting, AI-powered risk assessment, and sales and marketing support to help MSPs expand their client base.

"For the second year in a row, this recognition from TMC is a significant milestone in our mission to secure and insure small and mid-sized businesses like never before, and to empower MSPs to thrive in a competitive market," said Dor Eisner, CEO and Co-Founder of Guardz. "At Guardz, we continually strive to deliver unparalleled solutions tailored to MSPs' evolving needs as they navigate continuously changing risks. This accomplishment reaffirms our position as a leading provider of cybersecurity and cyber insurance solutions to the MSP community, whose hard work and dedication are safeguarding SMBs against rising cyber threats."

"It gives me great pleasure to honor Guardz as a 2024 recipient of TMC's MSP Today Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, Guardz's AI-Powered MSP Cybersecurity Platform," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Our judges were very impressed not only with the features and value of the solution, but also with Guardz's channel strategy to expand their market share and provide first class service to their customers."

About Guardz:

Guardz is an AI-powered, unified cybersecurity platform that empowers MSPs to secure and insure SMBs against ever-evolving threats such as account compromise, phishing, ransomware, data loss, and user risks by leveraging AI in a multilayered approach. The solution streamlines cybersecurity with its automated detection and response capabilities across users, emails, devices, data, and cloud apps, all from a single pane of glass. By combining robust cybersecurity technology and deep insurance expertise, Guardz ensures that businesses' security is consistently monitored, managed, and optimized to prevent the next attack and mitigate the risk. Guardz was founded by Dor Eisner and Alon Lavi along with a team of cyber and insurance experts who combine innovation, experience, and creativity to create a safer digital world for small businesses.

