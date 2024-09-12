Guardz Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Tal Hershkovitz as Chief Financial Officer

"I'm thrilled to join Guardz as CFO at such a pivotal moment in the company's journey. Guardz is experiencing tremendous growth, and I'm eager to help scale the business and drive the financial strategy to support our continued expansion," said Hershkovitz. Post this

Tal Hershkovitz joins Guardz after serving as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Dig Security, where he played a key role in the company's acquisition by Palo Alto Networks. With over a decade of leadership experience in finance, operations, and mergers and acquisitions, Tal has a proven track record in guiding companies through significant growth and transformation. Prior to Dig Security, he held a senior leadership role at Mimecast, following its acquisition of Segasec, where he managed strategic financial and business initiatives. His extensive background in cloud data security, financial management, and corporate strategy will also aid him in contributing to Guardz's continued success.

"I'm thrilled to join Guardz as CFO at such a pivotal moment in the company's journey. Guardz is experiencing tremendous growth, and I'm eager to help scale the business and drive the financial strategy to support our continued expansion," said Hershkovitz. "The challenge of supporting a high-growth company in the cybersecurity industry is something I'm truly passionate about. I look forward to working with the talented team to achieve our ambitious goals and take Guardz to new heights."

Guardz offers a unified, AI-powered cybersecurity solution designed to empower Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to protect small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) from rising cyber threats. The platform empowers MSPs to efficiently manage multiple clients' cybersecurity needs from a single dashboard. The company's AI-driven capabilities continuously monitor digital assets, providing real-time alerts, insights, and automated remediation. It also integrates cyber insurance readiness, allowing SMBs to secure coverage while MSPs benefit from additional revenue streams. With a focus on cost-effectiveness, scalability, and support, Guardz delivers affordable, comprehensive protection for MSPs and their SMB customers.

About Guardz:

Guardz provides MSPs and IT professionals with an AI-powered cybersecurity platform designed to secure and insure SMBs against cyberattacks. The Guardz platform offers automatic detection and response, protecting users, emails, devices, cloud directories, and data. By simplifying cybersecurity management, Guardz enables businesses to focus on growth without being bogged down by security complexities. The company's scalable and cost-effective pricing model ensures comprehensive protection for all digital assets, facilitating rapid deployment and business expansion.

Media Contact

SOURCE Guardz