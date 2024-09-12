Guardz Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Tal Hershkovitz as Chief Financial Officer

Former Dig Security CFO and COO joins the company empowering MSPs and IT professionals with AI-powered cybersecurity to drive financial strategy amid the company's ongoing growth
MIAMI , Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Guardz, the AI-powered cybersecurity company empowering MSPs and IT professionals to deliver comprehensive cyber protection for small businesses (SMBs), today announced the appointment of Tal Hershkovitz as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With more than a decade of experience in financial operations, Tal will be instrumental in shaping Guardz's financial strategy and helping to accelerate the company's continued expansion.
"We are excited to have Tal join our team as Guardz continues to grow across the US and into new markets," said Dor Eisner, CEO and Co-Founder of Guardz. "With his depth of experience in establishing and managing global financial operations and his ambitious mindset, Tal is perfectly suited for this role. I and the entire Guardz team are confident that he will be a tremendous asset as we deliver our unified, AI-powered cybersecurity solution to further MSPs protecting the SMB community."
Tal Hershkovitz joins Guardz after serving as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Dig Security, where he played a key role in the company's acquisition by Palo Alto Networks. With over a decade of leadership experience in finance, operations, and mergers and acquisitions, Tal has a proven track record in guiding companies through significant growth and transformation. Prior to Dig Security, he held a senior leadership role at Mimecast, following its acquisition of Segasec, where he managed strategic financial and business initiatives. His extensive background in cloud data security, financial management, and corporate strategy will also aid him in contributing to Guardz's continued success.
"I'm thrilled to join Guardz as CFO at such a pivotal moment in the company's journey. Guardz is experiencing tremendous growth, and I'm eager to help scale the business and drive the financial strategy to support our continued expansion," said Hershkovitz. "The challenge of supporting a high-growth company in the cybersecurity industry is something I'm truly passionate about. I look forward to working with the talented team to achieve our ambitious goals and take Guardz to new heights."
Guardz offers a unified, AI-powered cybersecurity solution designed to empower Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to protect small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) from rising cyber threats. The platform empowers MSPs to efficiently manage multiple clients' cybersecurity needs from a single dashboard. The company's AI-driven capabilities continuously monitor digital assets, providing real-time alerts, insights, and automated remediation. It also integrates cyber insurance readiness, allowing SMBs to secure coverage while MSPs benefit from additional revenue streams. With a focus on cost-effectiveness, scalability, and support, Guardz delivers affordable, comprehensive protection for MSPs and their SMB customers.
