Guidance And Hope For Followers Of The Church Of Latter-Day Saints

In my heart, I want to see Mormons come to the real Jesus and leave behind the damaging, false, deceptive beliefs that Mormonism teaches Tweet this

"In my heart, I want to see Mormons come to the real Jesus and leave behind the damaging, false, deceptive beliefs that Mormonism teaches," said Howell.

Nace Howell is a pastor in an Indian Reservation in the Rocky Mountains where many different faiths are found: Baha'i, Buddhism, Jehovah's Witnesses, New Age, Atheism, Traditional Religions, and Mormonism to name a few. He has an earned Doctorate in Apologetics from Southern Evangelical Seminary; a M. Div. in Apologetics from Luther Rice College and Seminary; and a B. S. in Bible from Lancaster Bible College. He has been teaching apologetics, Bible, and theology for over two decades in church, small group, and high school settings. Aside from ministry, he enjoys riding motorcycles and four-wheelers, shooting, fishing, and carving wooden bowls. He is happily married to an amazing woman and together they have one son.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Mormonism: Impossible is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Nace Howell, Salem Author Services, 406-676-5395, [email protected], www.apologeticsandevidence.com

SOURCE Xulon Press