Guidance And Hope For Followers Of The Church Of Latter-Day Saints

RONAN, Mont., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Nace Howell exposes the false teachings found within the Church of Latter-Day Saints, and also offers apologetic tools for witnessing to followers of this faith in Mormonism: Impossible: Refuting a Fundamental Mormon Doctrine and Using Apologetics to Reach the Latter-Day Saints ($16.49, paperback, 9781662885372; $26.49, 9781662885389; $7.99, e-book, 9781662885396).
While the Mormon faith has become known for many unique doctrines, one that stands out upon close study is that of exaltation - that after death, men can become gods of their own planets. Howell examines this and other heretical doctrines of the LDS church in light of the Bible and philosophy, and then offers a clear approach for Christians who wish to help Mormon followers get to know Jesus in a way they never thought possible.
"In my heart, I want to see Mormons come to the real Jesus and leave behind the damaging, false, deceptive beliefs that Mormonism teaches," said Howell.
Nace Howell is a pastor in an Indian Reservation in the Rocky Mountains where many different faiths are found: Baha'i, Buddhism, Jehovah's Witnesses, New Age, Atheism, Traditional Religions, and Mormonism to name a few. He has an earned Doctorate in Apologetics from Southern Evangelical Seminary; a M. Div. in Apologetics from Luther Rice College and Seminary; and a B. S. in Bible from Lancaster Bible College. He has been teaching apologetics, Bible, and theology for over two decades in church, small group, and high school settings. Aside from ministry, he enjoys riding motorcycles and four-wheelers, shooting, fishing, and carving wooden bowls. He is happily married to an amazing woman and together they have one son.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Mormonism: Impossible is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
