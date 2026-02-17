Guidant Power Expands Electrical Engineering and Power Studies Capabilities with Acquisition of Morrow Engineering

The acquisition reflects Guidant Power's continued investment in expanding its electrical capabilities to help clients create safer, more productive workplaces through electrical safety, reliability, and training. Post this

"Welcoming Morrow Engineering strengthens our engineering depth where it matters most to clients, power studies, retrofit planning, and extending the life of aging infrastructure," said Paul Decker, Chief Executive Officer of Guidant Power. "Brian Stratton, Mark Wallsten, and the Morrow team bring a rare combination of deep technical expertise, practical, hands-on experience, and a highly-responsive, collaborative approach. Together we'll help clients improve electrical system reliability, performance, and safety."

For Guidant Power clients, the addition of Morrow expands access to specialized expertise that supports safer, more reliable electrical systems throughout the facility lifecycle. For Morrow's clients, the combination offers greater scale and expanded capabilities, including enhanced access to arc flash assessments, NFPA 70E electrical safety training, and infrared thermography.

"We built Morrow on technical expertise, practical designs, and responsive service," said Brian Stratton, President of Morrow Engineering. "With Guidant Power, we will be able to support more customers, with a broader range of services over the full lifecycle, without changing who we are or how we serve."

Morrow's engineering team will continue to serve clients with the same technical rigor and responsiveness that have defined the firm's reputation, while benefiting from Guidant Power's national footprint, enhanced resources, and complementary service offerings.

About Guidant Power

Guidant Power is your trusted partner for electrical safety, reliability, and training services. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Guidant helps North America's leading companies reduce risk, ensure compliance, and protect people and assets. Its services include arc flash studies, infrared inspections, cameras and training, hands-on electrical safety and skills training, and other related services. Guidant Power unites five trusted names in electrical safety (Monroe Infrared, Rozel, BCH, Mitchell & Lindsey, and Morrow Engineering). Together, these firms bring over 40 years of proven service and industry leadership under one roof. Guidant is supported by a board of industry veterans and is backed by Shore Capital, the four-time winner of Inc Magazine's Top Founder Friendly Investor award and Pitchbook's global leader in Private Equity total deal volume. Guidant Power offers acquired business owners a strong, values-aligned platform for growth, while customers benefit from national reach, faster service, and deep technical expertise. Learn more at guidantpower.com.

About Morrow Engineering

Morrow Engineering is an electrical engineering firm with offices in Wichita, KS and Colorado Springs, CO. The firm specializes in facility upgrades, retrofit projects, lifecycle extension services, and power system studies, with deep expertise in complex brownfield environments. Learn more at www.morrowinc.com.

