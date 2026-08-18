Guidant Power Expands Healthcare Electrical Safety Capabilities with Acquisition of Dyna Scan Technical Services

"Paired with our existing arc flash, ATS, and LIM work, it means an even more specialized offering for healthcare clients. Through Jim and Beth's leadership, Dyna Scan has earned the trust of customers for whom safety and reliability is paramount." Post this

Guidant Power currently serves hundreds of the hospitals nationwide each year, delivering arc flash assessments, ATS/LIM testing in support of NFPA 70E, 99, and 110 compliance. With Dyna Scan, Guidant now brings specialized healthcare depth to its infrared services as well, giving clients a single, coordinated partner across the full spectrum of electrical safety and reliability needs.

"Our partnership with Dyna Scan sharpens our focus on the unique demands of healthcare environments," said Paul Decker, CEO of Guidant Power. "Paired with our existing arc flash, ATS, and LIM work, it means an even more specialized offering for healthcare clients. Through Jim and Beth's leadership, Dyna Scan has earned the trust of customers for whom safety and reliability is paramount."

"Healthcare facilities can't afford blind spots in their electrical systems. Patient safety depends on it," said Jim O'Brien, President of Dyna Scan Technical Services. "Joining Guidant lets us bring that same standard of care to a much broader base of health systems nationwide, backed by a team that understands this world as well as we do."

"Dyna Scan and Mitchell & Lindsey have worked side by side for years, and I couldn't be more excited to see that partnership formalized under one roof," said Bobby Lindsey, Arc Flash Service Line Leader at Guidant Power. "When it comes to keeping hospital systems safe and running, no one has our depth of expertise, and nobody does it better."

The acquisition reflects Guidant Power's continued commitment to helping hospital systems protect patients and keep critical operations running, without having to coordinate across multiple vendors.

About Guidant Power

Guidant Power is your trusted partner for electrical safety, reliability, and engineering services. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Guidant helps North America's leading companies reduce risk, ensure compliance, and protect people and assets. Its services include arc flash studies, electrical system assessments, brownfield engineering & design, and hands-on safety and skills training led by seasoned experts. Guidant is supported by a board of industry veterans and is backed by Shore Capital, the four-time winner of Inc Magazine's Top Founder Friendly Investor award and Pitchbook's global leader in Private Equity total deal volume. Learn more at guidantpower.com.

About Dyna Scan Technical Services

Dyna Scan Technical Services is a Cincinnati-based infrared inspection firm specializing in electrical thermography for healthcare facilities and hospital systems. Founded in 2004, Dyna Scan has built a reputation for helping healthcare organizations identify electrical risks and protect critical operations through precise, standards-aligned inspection services. Learn more at dynascantech.com.

Media Contact

Paul Decker, Guidant Power, Inc., 1 913-667-9896, [email protected], http://guidantpower.com/

SOURCE Guidant Power, Inc.