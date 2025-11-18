Guidant Power Expands National Safety and Reliability Services and Healthcare Expertise with Mitchell & Lindsey Acquisition

Guidant Power has acquired Mitchell & Lindsey, deepening its arc flash assessment, training, and testing capabilities while adding specialized expertise in healthcare facilities. This acquisition strengthens Guidant's position as a national electrical safety, reliability, and training partner for facility, safety, and risk managers nationwide.
CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Guidant Power, a leading provider of electrical safety, reliability, and maintenance solutions, today announced the acquisition of Mitchell & Lindsey, an electrical safety and training firm known for its industry-leading expertise in arc flash assessments, safety program development, and compliance training. The acquisition expands Guidant Power's capabilities and strengthens its mission to deliver best-in-class safety solutions to industrial, commercial, and healthcare clients nationwide.
Mitchell & Lindsey, founded in 2010, has built a strong reputation for helping organizations navigate the complexities of electrical safety standards and maintain OSHA and NFPA 70E compliance. The company's comprehensive services — including arc flash risk assessments, infrared inspections, specialized healthcare services, and online and onsite training — complement Guidant Power's existing portfolio and broaden its ability to support customers in mitigating risk, improving reliability, and protecting their workforce.
"This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our mission to be the most trusted partner in electrical safety and reliability," said Paul Decker, CEO of Guidant Power. "Mitchell & Lindsey's deep expertise and customer-centric approach perfectly align with our commitment to helping organizations build safer and more resilient operations."
The addition of Mitchell & Lindsey's experienced team and unique services enhances Guidant Power's national footprint and strengthens its ability to deliver safety and reliability solutions. Mitchell & Lindsey's healthcare expertise enables Guidant Power to support hospitals and medical campuses with advanced safety and reliability programs that address the demands of critical care environments, reduce regulatory risk, and support continuous Joint Commission compliance. Clients will benefit from an expanded set of capabilities, a broader network of technical experts, and a unified approach to electrical safety and reliability services.
"Electrical safety and reliability are essential wherever lives depend on it," said Bobby Lindsey, President of Mitchell & Lindsey. "From healthcare to heavy industry, we've built our reputation on ensuring essential electrical systems are both safe and operational. Joining Guidant Power allows us to take that mission further and deliver even more services designed to meet these goals."
About Guidant Power
Guidant Power is a trusted partner for electrical safety, reliability, and training services. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Guidant helps North America's leading companies reduce risk, ensure compliance, and protect people and assets. Its services include arc flash studies, electrical system assessments, and hands-on safety and skills training led by seasoned experts. Guidant is supported by a board of industry veterans and is backed by Shore Capital, the four-time winner of Inc Magazine's Top Founder Friendly Investor award and Pitchbook's global leader in Private Equity total deal volume. Guidant Power offers acquired business owners a strong, values-aligned platform to grow with — while customers benefit from national reach, faster service, and deep technical expertise. Learn more at guidantpower.com.
About Mitchell & Lindsey
Mitchell & Lindsey is a leading electrical safety consulting and training firm specializing in arc flash risk assessments, safety program development, and NFPA 70E compliance training. The company also delivers advanced services tailored to healthcare facilities, designed to safeguard power continuity and patient well-being. Since its founding, Mitchell & Lindsey has partnered with organizations across the U.S. to implement effective safety strategies, reduce risk, and ensure regulatory compliance. Learn more at www.mitchellandlindsey.com.
Media Contacts:
Guidant Power
Paul Decker – [email protected]
Mitchell and Lindsey
Bobby Lindsey – [email protected]
Media Contact
Paul Decker, Guidant Power, 1 913-667-9896, [email protected], http://guidantpower.com/
Bobby Lindsey, Mitchell & Lindsey, 1 800-674-7953, [email protected], https://mitchellandlindsey.com/
SOURCE Guidant Power
Share this article