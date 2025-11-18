Guidant Power Expands National Safety and Reliability Services and Healthcare Expertise with Mitchell & Lindsey Acquisition

Mitchell & Lindsey's healthcare expertise enables Guidant Power to support hospitals and medical campuses with advanced safety and reliability programs that address the demands of critical care environments, reduce regulatory risk, and support continuous Joint Commission compliance. Post this

"This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our mission to be the most trusted partner in electrical safety and reliability," said Paul Decker, CEO of Guidant Power. "Mitchell & Lindsey's deep expertise and customer-centric approach perfectly align with our commitment to helping organizations build safer and more resilient operations."

The addition of Mitchell & Lindsey's experienced team and unique services enhances Guidant Power's national footprint and strengthens its ability to deliver safety and reliability solutions. Mitchell & Lindsey's healthcare expertise enables Guidant Power to support hospitals and medical campuses with advanced safety and reliability programs that address the demands of critical care environments, reduce regulatory risk, and support continuous Joint Commission compliance. Clients will benefit from an expanded set of capabilities, a broader network of technical experts, and a unified approach to electrical safety and reliability services.

"Electrical safety and reliability are essential wherever lives depend on it," said Bobby Lindsey, President of Mitchell & Lindsey. "From healthcare to heavy industry, we've built our reputation on ensuring essential electrical systems are both safe and operational. Joining Guidant Power allows us to take that mission further and deliver even more services designed to meet these goals."

About Guidant Power

Guidant Power is a trusted partner for electrical safety, reliability, and training services. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Guidant helps North America's leading companies reduce risk, ensure compliance, and protect people and assets. Its services include arc flash studies, electrical system assessments, and hands-on safety and skills training led by seasoned experts. Guidant is supported by a board of industry veterans and is backed by Shore Capital, the four-time winner of Inc Magazine's Top Founder Friendly Investor award and Pitchbook's global leader in Private Equity total deal volume. Guidant Power offers acquired business owners a strong, values-aligned platform to grow with — while customers benefit from national reach, faster service, and deep technical expertise. Learn more at guidantpower.com.

About Mitchell & Lindsey

Mitchell & Lindsey is a leading electrical safety consulting and training firm specializing in arc flash risk assessments, safety program development, and NFPA 70E compliance training. The company also delivers advanced services tailored to healthcare facilities, designed to safeguard power continuity and patient well-being. Since its founding, Mitchell & Lindsey has partnered with organizations across the U.S. to implement effective safety strategies, reduce risk, and ensure regulatory compliance. Learn more at www.mitchellandlindsey.com.

Media Contacts:

Guidant Power

Paul Decker – [email protected]

Mitchell and Lindsey

Bobby Lindsey – [email protected]

Media Contact

Paul Decker, Guidant Power, 1 913-667-9896, [email protected], http://guidantpower.com/

Bobby Lindsey, Mitchell & Lindsey, 1 800-674-7953, [email protected], https://mitchellandlindsey.com/

SOURCE Guidant Power