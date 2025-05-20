Guidant Power Expands National Safety and Reliability Services with Monroe Infrared Acquisition

"Monroe Infrared's technical depth, service quality, and values align perfectly with Guidant's vision," said Paul Decker, CEO of Guidant Power. Post this

Monroe Infrared Technology, based in Brunswick, Maine, brings over 40 years of experience serving critical infrastructure, manufacturing, utilities, and commercial sectors. In addition to ground-based inspections and thermography training, Monroe offers advanced aerial inspections using drones to help clients detect risks faster and safer.

"Monroe Infrared's technical depth, service quality, and values align perfectly with Guidant's vision," said Paul Decker, CEO of Guidant Power. "This partnership strengthens our national capabilities and furthers our mission to be the preferred partner of electrical safety, reliability, and training solutions to North America's most respected companies. Together, we will continue delivering exceptional value, combining best-in-class technology with friendly expertise."

Christopher Casey, CEO of Monroe Infrared Technology, added:

"By joining Guidant Power, our clients can now access a broader range of inspection and safety services with one trusted partner — helping them detect risks earlier, act faster, and maintain safer, more reliable operations. This partnership also enables Monroe to accelerate our growth while staying true to our values. It gives our employees access to new professional opportunities — all within a culture that's as committed to people as we are."

About Guidant Power

Guidant Power is a trusted partner for electrical safety, reliability, and training services. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, we help North America's leading companies reduce risk, ensure compliance, and protect people and assets. Our services include arc flash studies, electrical system assessments, and hands-on safety and skills training led by seasoned experts. Guidant is supported by a board of industry veterans and is backed by Shore Capital, the four-time winner of Inc Magazine's Top Founder Friendly Investor award and Pitchbook's global leader in Private Equity total deal volume. Guidant Power offers acquired business owners a strong, values-aligned platform to grow with — while customers benefit from national reach, faster service, and deep technical expertise. Learn more at www.guidantpower.com.

About Monroe Infrared Technology

Monroe Infrared helps organizations avoid costly surprises by delivering insight where it matters most — inside the systems that power and protect their operations. From infrared and drone inspections to thermography training and equipment, Monroe helps make the invisible visible. Now, as part of the Guidant Power family, Monroe brings its technical excellence and client-first culture to a wider audience, empowering more companies to reduce downtime, meet compliance goals, and operate with confidence. Learn more at www.monroeinfrared.com.

Media Contacts:

Guidant Power

Paul Decker – [email protected]

Monroe Infrared Technology

Christopher Casey – [email protected]

Media Contact

Paul Decker, Guidant Power, 1 913-667-9896, [email protected], https://www.guidantpower.com/

SOURCE Guidant Power