"eDiscovery can prove both time-consuming and costly. However, by incorporating best practices, organizations can ease the process and even turn eDiscovery into a competitive advantage," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Guidelines for the Electronic Discovery Process: A Primer for Corporate Leaders."

Proactively Manage Data

"Proactive organizations implement solid information governance ahead of time to ease the process, beginning with an inventory of all data sources in the organization. Next, a data quality assessment highlights outdated information and duplicates. Resolving data quality issues before a legal matter arises will make it easier to identify relevant data."

Develop an eDiscovery Strategy Ahead of Time

"Without a strategic approach, your organization can face delays, increased costs, and even legal sanctions. Therefore, do not wait until an eDiscovery request lands on your doorstep to establish an eDiscovery plan. Instead, build a clear and detailed eDiscovery policy now, before a legal matter appears on the radar."

Preserve Relevant Data

"Failing to preserve relevant data can lead to accusations of data spoliation, which can severely impact a case. Thus, as soon as litigation is reasonably anticipated, organizations must move quickly to place legal holds preventing deletion or modification of potentially relevant information."

Leverage eDiscovery Technology Wisely

"Automated legal holds represent just one example of useful eDiscovery technology. For instance, cloud-based eDiscovery solutions offer scalability and efficiency at a lower cost. Additionally, automated early case assessment (ECA) plays a critical role in helping legal teams rapidly identify and prioritize relevant data."

Additional Guidelines for the Electronic Discovery Process

When faced with an eDiscovery request, the organization must respond promptly and efficiently, ensure defensible data collection, and maintain a clear chain of custody for all data. The eDiscovery experts at Messaging Architects combine best-in-class legal technology solutions with years of experience to help you smoothly navigate the eDiscovery process.

