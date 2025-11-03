Guilin Cabinets Announces Launch of Pelican Cabinets and Remodeling

Guilin Cabinets, a trusted provider of high-quality semi-custom cabinetry since 2008, has officially launched Pelican Cabinets and Remodeling on October 1, 2025, as a dedicated full-service residential remodeling company based in Irvine, CA. Building on its reputation for 3/4" plywood box cabinets with soft-close features, professional installation, and a strong warranty—serving homeowners, contractors, and major builders like Toll Brothers and D.R. Horton—the new brand formalizes Guilin's expansion into comprehensive kitchen and bath transformations driven by growing consumer demand for turnkey solutions. Pelican retains the same team and ownership, offering personalized, seamless remodeling services; visit https://pelicancr.com/ or call +1-949-299-2370 for consultations.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Guilin Cabinets, a trusted name in high-quality cabinetry since 2008, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its residential remodeling company, Pelican Cabinets and Remodeling. Renowned for crafting 3/4" plywood box cabinets with soft-close doors and drawers, Guilin has long served homeowners, contractors and production builders like Toll Brothers and D.R. Horton with semi-custom cabinetry and professional installation backed by a substantial warranty. The newly branded Pelican Cabinets and Remodeling reflect the company's evolution into a full-service remodeling provider, specializing in kitchen and bath transformations.

While Guilin has been delivering exceptional residential remodels for years, the spin-off of Pelican Cabinets and Remodeling formalizes its commitment to meeting growing consumer demand for comprehensive project solutions. "Our team is excited for the new branding as we have been much more than just a cabinet shop for a long time," said Andrew Axtell, General Manager of Pelican Cabinets and Remodeling.

Brian Tran, Managing Partner, added, "Our core business when we started was offering high-quality semi-custom cabinetry direct to contractors, but so many consumers wanted to deal directly with us for the whole project. We listened to that demand, and now the remodel division has been very successful it was time for it to stand on its own."

Pelican Cabinets and Remodeling builds on Guilin's reputation for quality and craftsmanship, offering clients an expanded range of options for kitchen and bath remodels. With the same dedicated team and ownership, Pelican delivers seamless, high-quality remodeling services tailored to meet the needs of homeowners seeking personalized, turnkey solutions.

For more information about Pelican Cabinets and Remodeling or to schedule a consultation, visit https://pelicancr.com/ or contact our Front Desk at +1-949-299-2370.

About Guilin Cabinets

Founded in 2008, Guilin Cabinets specializes in high-quality cabinetry featuring 3/4" plywood boxes and soft-close doors and drawers. Known for its work with homeowners, top production builders and contractors, Guilin offers durable, semi-custom solutions with a robust warranty. The launch of Pelican Cabinets and Remodeling expands its legacy into full-service kitchen and bath remodeling.

