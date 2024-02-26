Guillermo Sánchez Chao Appointed IBA Supply Chain and Logistics Subcommittee Chairman

Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder Guillermo Sánchez Chao, head of the International Trade Practice in the Mexico City office, was appointed as the International Bar Association (IBA)'s Supply Chain and Logistics Subcommittee chair.

The objectives of the legal practice division committees are to provide exceptional service to its members through its conference sessions, webinars, relevant projects, and specialized conferences throughout the year, as well as to contribute with publications and newsletters.

Sánchez Chao focuses his practice on international trade, customs, supply chain, regulatory, and administrative litigation. He counsels domestic and multinational businesses on the development of projects and optimization of strategies that facilitate and make foreign trade transactions more efficient to promote production, importation, and exportation of goods as well as proper compliance with regulation.

"I am very pleased with the opportunity provided by the International Bar Association to lead the Supply Chain and Logistics Subcommittee. It is an honor to be selected for this position and I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me," Sánchez Chao said.

About Greenberg Traurig's International Trade Practice: Greenberg Traurig helps clients promote global trade and lower trade barriers. The International Trade Practice works throughout numerous countries on trade policies, remedies, negotiations, disputes and other commercial issues as part of Greenberg Traurig's International Practice. The group is marked by a combination of experience and insight in strategic trade consulting and representation on issues relating to the World Trade Organization's global trade rules. The attorneys offer strategic advice to assist clients in both sustaining and enhancing their competitiveness in the ever-changing world economy. Members of the group also have experience in the growing array of global trade dispute proceedings.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 60 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading competition, corporate, M&A, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, tax, international trade, privacy, energy, administrative litigation, and banking practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono.

