Guitar Center Announces Winners of the Guitar Center Lessons Crossroads Contest

"These talented students represent the next generation of musicians, and we are beyond proud that they have been able to hone their craft with the amazing instructors within our GC Lessons program," Dr. Donny Gruendler, Vice President of Music Education at Guitar Center. Tweet this

Daniel Castillo is a guitar student at the South Miami Guitar Center store, currently working with instructor Alex Escandon. Castillo credits the work of Eddie Van Halen for striking a chord with him early on and inspiring him to play guitar while listening to Van Halen's classic songs with his father. He is also inspired by Eric Clapton, Carlos Santana and Stevie Ray Vaughan. He began playing guitar during COVID lockdown and took it very seriously, practicing every day. He remarks, "I realized that the guitar gives me nothing but joy. What keeps me motivated is trying to get better and better and learn new techniques and improve as a musician." Last year, he auditioned for and was admitted to his high school's rock ensemble class, and this year he is taking its honors concert band class.

Max French is a guitar student at the Lancaster Guitar Center store, currently working with instructor Jonas Kreitzer. As a 13-year-old in 2018, he began to dig into classic records – first the work of the Beatles, and then his Uncle Mark's record collection, which ranged from the 60s to the 80s. "These albums helped me learn not just about guitar, but also keyboards, bass, and drums. I relate most to a lot of the artists from the 60s and 70s," he notes. "All my free time at this point is either practicing, listening to music or talking to my friends who are also greatly interested in music. Everyone I know right now, I would never have met, if I didn't play guitar." He plans on applying to Berklee College of Music for Fall 2024.

"These talented students represent the next generation of musicians, and we are beyond proud that they have been able to hone their craft with the amazing instructors within our GC Lessons program," said Dr. Donny Gruendler, Vice President of Music Education at Guitar Center. "We cannot wait for them to perform at the GC Village and showcasing their talents along with some of the world's best guitarists, which is the ultimate reward for all their hard work."

More about the Guitar Center Village:

The Guitar Center Village will host nearly two dozen guitar and gear manufacturers. Village guests will be able to plug in and play the latest guitars, amps, pedals, mics, and specialized audio gear from the world's best manufacturers. The largest exhibition in the Village will be in the Guitar Center & Legends Collection tent, which will include scores of instruments and extensive selections of gear for guitarists at every skill level and price point, as well as its world-renowned Legends Collection, featuring famous vintage guitars previously owned and played by artists including Eric Clapton and Stevie Ray Vaughan). In addition, Guitar Center will be displaying and selling instruments from the Crossroads 25th Anniversary Collection of limited edition electric and acoustic guitars from the custom shops of Fender, Martin, and PRS/Paul Reed Smith.

For more information and videos featuring the 2023 Crossroads Guitar Festival's 25th Anniversary Guitar Collection, please visit https://www.guitarcenter.com/Crossroads.gc. For more information about the Crossroads Guitar Festival, please visit crossroadsguitarfestival.com.

Media Contact

Robert Clyne, Guitar Center, 1 6156621616, [email protected], www.guitarcenter.com

SOURCE Guitar Center