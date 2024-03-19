Guitar Center Appoints Kristin Shane as Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer

"As a visionary leader and a world-class merchant, we are thrilled to welcome Kristin Shane to our executive team," said Guitar Center CEO Gabe Dalporto Post this

Shane transitions to her new role at Guitar Center from PetSmart, where she served as Senior Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer, driving billions in incremental sales and market expansion. Previously, she demonstrated her merchandising prowess at Target as Vice President Merchandise Manager for the Beauty and Personal Care Business, leading to significant growth and earning the WWD's Best Beauty Retailer Award. Shane enriched her retail portfolio by advising high-growth beauty brands, helping to drive their strategic direction and go to market strategies.

"Guitar Center stands at the forefront of the musical instrument retail industry, and I am humbled to be part of its next chapter," said Shane. "Together, we will continue to build on the company's legacy, setting a new course to revolutionize the end-to-end customer experience. Leveraging my background in transforming retail spaces and driving significant market growth, I am eager to implement forward-thinking strategies that not only drive business results but also enrich our customer journey. My goal is to ensure that every interaction with Guitar Center is not just inspiring but also deeply resonates with our customers' passion for music, setting new standards in retail excellence and customer satisfaction."

