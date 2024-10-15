Guitar Center Appoints Mike Schultheis as Executive Vice President and Chief Stores Officer

"With a proven retail track record of boosting revenue, expanding capabilities, streamlining processes, and developing top-notch teams, Mike will empower our Guitar Center stores to deliver the growth we know we are capable of." Stated Guitar Center CEO Gabe Dalporto Post this

Dalporto remarks, "With a proven retail track record of boosting revenue, expanding capabilities, streamlining processes, and developing top-notch teams, Mike will empower our Guitar Center stores to deliver the growth we know we are capable of. He brings over 30 years of experience at well-known companies such as PetSmart and Office Depot. He is the exceptional leader that our store teams deserve, and I am extremely excited for our Associates to collaborate with him."

Schultheis adds, "I am thrilled to join the Guitar Center leadership team. Guitar Center is a brand with a loyal customer base of the world's most passionate musicians, and I plan to help further reinforce and bolster that to deliver a best-in-class store experience. I look forward to collaborating with Gabe and the other talented Associates to work toward this common goal."

Guitar Center is the leading retailer of musical instruments, lessons, repairs, and rentals in the U.S. With more than 300 stores across the U.S. and one of the top direct sales websites in the industry, Guitar Center has helped people make music for more than 50 years. Guitar Center also provides customers with various musician-based services, including Guitar Center Lessons, where musicians of all ages and skill levels can learn to play a variety of instruments in many music genres, GC Repairs, an on-site maintenance and repairs service, and GC Rentals, a program offering easy rentals of instruments and other sound reinforcement gear. Additionally, Guitar Center's sister brands include Music & Arts, which operates more than 250 stores specializing in band & orchestral instruments for sale and rental, serving teachers, band directors, college professors, parents and students, and Musician's Friend, a leading direct marketer of musical instruments in the United States. For more information about Guitar Center, please visit guitarcenter.com.

