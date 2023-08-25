Guitar Center Partners with Eric Clapton, Carlos Santana and Leading Guitar Manufacturers on New Crossroads Guitar Festival's 25th Anniversary Guitar Collection

"On the occasion of the 2023 Crossroads Guitar Festival, Guitar Center is proud to once again show our support for Eric Clapton, the festival and his Crossroads Centre Antigua," said Michael Doyle, General Manager, Guitars, at Guitar Center. Tweet this

The 2023 Crossroads Collection is the result of a unique and significant history between Guitar Center and Clapton and continues in the spirit of the first Eric Clapton Crossroads Guitar, originally offered in 2005. Guitar Center has co-sponsored each of Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festivals since 2004 and has been a strong supporter of the Crossroads At Antigua Foundation, having purchased several of Clapton's most famous guitars, including his "BLACKIE®" Stratocaster® guitar and the CREAM Gibson 335 at the Crossroads Guitar Auction in 2004.

Giving Back Through the 2023 Crossroads Collection

Not only is the construction of and history behind the 2023 Crossroads Collection of guitars notable, but also a significant portion of the proceeds from the sale of each of the guitars in the collection will be donated to benefit Clapton's Crossroads Centre Antigua. The Crossroads Centre was created to provide treatment and education to chemically dependent persons. Treatment is provided through residential care, family and aftercare programs. The pathway to recovery is founded on the movement toward a change in lifestyle.

"On the occasion of the 2023 Crossroads Guitar Festival, Guitar Center is proud to once again show our support for Eric Clapton, the festival and his Crossroads Centre Antigua," said Michael Doyle, General Manager, Guitars, at Guitar Center. "We are honored to be invited by Eric to collaborate with him and the world's finest guitar manufacturers to create these special instruments."

The collection launch coincides with the 2023 Crossroads Guitar Festival, taking place over two nights on September 23 and 24 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. Guitar Center will once again host the Guitar Center Festival Village on-site adjacent to the arena at Peacock Place and Chick Hearn Court at L.A. LIVE, where the limited-edition guitars will be displayed. Ticketed attendees can see each of the instruments in this collection, along with memorabilia associated with each guitar. In addition to the guitars and gear exhibited throughout the Village, Guitar Center will again be exhibiting important selections from its must-see, Legends Collection of historically significant guitars, including Clapton's "Blackie®" Fender® Stratocaster®and cherry Gibson ES-335, as well as Stevie Ray Vaughan's "Lenny" Strat®.

Click here to see an exclusive video of Guitar Center's Michael Doyle presenting the Crossroads Collection's Martin Guitars to Eric Clapton for his approval.

For more information and videos featuring the 2023 Crossroads Guitar Festival's 25th Anniversary Guitar Collection, please visit https://www.guitarcenter.com/Crossroads.gc. For more information about the Crossroads Guitar Festival, please visit crossroadsguitarfestival.com.

About the 2023 Crossroads Guitar Collection:

Martin Eric Clapton D-45 Brazilian Rosewood Ltd Ed Acoustic Guitar

The crown jewel of the collection is a single, unique hand-made guitar crafted from Brazilian rosewood. This stunning instrument is a replica of the 1968 Martin D-45 acoustic that Clapton played during his tenure with Derek and the Dominos, famous for recording Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs. Features/specs include a dreadnought body, abalone rosette and purfling, and abalone "hexagon" fretboard inlays. Notable differences from Martin's standard D-45 include premium Sitka spruce and Brazilian rosewood back and sides, upgraded period-correct Gold Grover tuners, Brazilian headstock overlay, '60s rounded headstock, black pickguard, white strap-button on center of heel-cap, custom label signed by Clapton, and an evocatively stenciled "ERIC CLAPTON GROUP" replica case. This one-of-a-kind guitar, perfect for the most discerning collector or accomplished musician, will retail for $74,999.

Martin Eric Clapton D-45 Madagascar Rosewood Ltd Ed Acoustic Guitar

Available in a limited edition of just 25 guitars, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Crossroads Centre, is another Martin D-45 replica of the Derek and the Dominos-era instrument, this model made of Madagascar rosewood. Features/specs likewise include a dreadnought body, abalone rosette and purfling, and abalone "hexagon" fretboard inlays. Notable differences from Martin's standard D-45 include premium Sitka spruce and Madagascar rosewood back & sides, upgraded period-correct Gold Grover tuners, Madagascar headstock overlay, '60s rounded headstock, black pickguard, white strap-button on center of heel-cap, custom label signed by Clapton, and a replica case custom stenciled "ERIC CLAPTON GROUP." The Martin Eric Clapton D-45 Madagascar Rosewood Ltd Ed Acoustic Guitar will retail for $15,499.

Martin Eric Clapton D-28 Signature Ltd Ed Acoustic Guitar

This is a dreadnought version of Martin's standard "000" sized Eric Clapton Signature model and is offered as a limited edition of just 60 guitars celebrating Clapton's 60 years as a professional musician. Features/specs include a Sitka spruce top and rosewood back and sides, herringbone rosette and purfling, ebony fingerboard with diamonds-and-squares pattern in abalone pearl, artist's signature inlaid in mother-of-pearl between the 19th and 20th frets, and nickel-plated open-geared machines. Notable differences from Martin's standard D-28 include modified-V neck profile, darker ebony for fingerboard and bridge, and vintage-style "Belly" bridge. The Martin Eric Clapton D-28 Signature Ltd Ed Acoustic Guitar will retail for $4,499.

Fender Custom Shop™ Eric Clapton Signature Stratocaster® Ltd Ed Masterbuilt by Todd Krause in Blu Scozia

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Crossroads Centre, Guitar Center commissioned a special "Blu Scozia" version of the Fender Custom Shop TM Eric Clapton Signature Stratocaster®. Hand-crafted by Master Builder Todd Krause, the guitar features a vintage tint maple neck, nickel hardware and custom silver tolex case. This guitar will come with a Certificate of Authenticity personally signed by Eric Clapton and Todd Krause. The Fender Custom Shop TM Eric Clapton Signature Stratocaster® Ltd Ed Masterbuilt by Todd Krause in Blu Scozia will retail for $14,999.

Fender Eric Clapton CRASH Stratocaster® Ltd Ed

Celebrating 60 years of Eric Clapton as a professional musician, this is a 60-piece limited-edition version of the best-selling Fender Artist Series Eric Clapton Signature Stratocaster®, featuring a unique finish inspired by the original custom artwork from renowned NYC street artist John "Crash" Matos. The Fender® Eric Clapton CRASH Stratocaster® Ltd Ed will retail for $3,499.

PRS Private Stock Carlos Santana I Crossroads in Santana Orange

This guitar is a replica of one of the first guitars that Paul Reed Smith built for legendary guitarist Carlos Santana. Features/specs of this PRS Private Stock model include a pre-'85 body shape and headstock (with eagle inlay), 24.5-inch scale, 24-fret Brazilian rosewood fretboard, bird inlays, Santana humbuckers, pre-'85 factory parts, and two mini-switches for pickup selection. This guitar will come with a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Paul Reed Smith and a letter signed by Carlos Santana. Offered as a limited edition of just 10 guitars, the PRS Private Stock Carlos Santana I Crossroads in Santana Orange will retail for $14,999.

About The Crossroads Centre Antigua

Founded in 1998, Crossroads Centre, Antigua was created to provide treatment and education to chemically and alcohol dependent persons, their families and their significant others. Treatment is provided through residential care, family and aftercare programs. The pathway to recovery is founded on the 12 steps and a change in lifestyle. Crossroads Centre, Antigua also operates a halfway house in Antigua called the Bevon House and facilitates various ongoing recovery initiatives on the island of Antigua and in the Caribbean. For more information visit www.crossroadsantigua.org.

About Guitar Center

Guitar Center is the leading retailer of musical instruments, lessons, repairs and rentals in the U.S. With more than 300 stores across the U.S. and one of the top direct sales websites in the industry, Guitar Center has helped people make music for more than 50 years. Guitar Center also provides customers with various musician-based services, including Guitar Center Lessons, where musicians of all ages and skill levels can learn to play a variety of instruments in many music genres, GC Repairs, an on-site maintenance and repairs service, and GC Rentals, a program offering easy rentals of instruments and other sound reinforcement gear. Additionally, Guitar Center's sister brands include Music & Arts, which operates more than 280 stores specializing in band & orchestral instruments for sale and rental, serving teachers, band directors, college professors, parents and students, and Musician's Friend, a leading direct marketer of musical instruments in the United States. For more information about Guitar Center, please visit guitarcenter.com.

About Fender Musical Instruments Corporation:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby® and PreSonus® – follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2021, Fender celebrated 75 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

About Fender Custom Shop™:

Since 1987, the Fender Custom Shop and its esteemed builders have astounded players and collectors worldwide with marvels of creativity, ingenuity and artistry. From its humble Southern California beginnings, the Fender Custom Shop has grown to become the world's preeminent maker of highly collectible, custom instruments operating in Corona, Calif. Known as the "Dream Factory," the Fender Custom Shop is also home to an honored group known as the Master Builders – some of the most-skilled luthiers in the world – who craft Fender's legendary instruments and push the boundaries of possibility. The distinguished Master Builders make dream guitars a reality for players – from Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, H.E.R. and Jimmy Page to collectors, working professionals and guitar enthusiasts. As the epicenter of innovation at Fender and the pinnacle of the brand, ideas and production techniques devised in the Fender Custom Shop for both Masterbuilt and Teambuilt guitars go on to inspire and influence Fender's other production line models.

Fender, Stratocaster, Strat, Fender Custom Shop and Blackie are trademarks of Fender Musical Instruments Corporation and/or its affiliates, some of which are registered in the U.S. and other countries.

About Martin Guitar

C.F. Martin & Co.® has been making the finest handcrafted acoustic guitars since 1833. For the biggest names and the most revered musical legends. For the pioneers, the rebels, and the dreamers. For anyone who cares about music and loves making it.

Yes. We've got history and pedigree as long as your arm. And we're proud of it. But you know what really matters to us? Making Martin guitars, ukuleles, and strings so great that they help anyone and everyone's creativity fly. Whoever plays them, whatever they want to say, wherever they want to go.

There's a passion that runs through this organization. From our employees to our loyal customers to our business partners across the globe. This passion fuels our ambition to give you the very best tools to share your music with the world for generations to come.

You don't need to be the next Bob Dylan or Joan Baez to appreciate the unbeatable tone of a Martin. Though, who knows? You just might be. Let's find out together.

200 years of making great music. Want to come with us? Visit martinguitar.com.

About PRS Guitars:

PRS Guitars is a leading manufacturer of high-quality instruments in Stevensville, Maryland and has provided some of the world's most renowned musicians with instruments since 1985. The PRS team of highly skilled craftspeople design and build a wide variety of musical instruments and gear for worldwide distribution, including electric, acoustic, and bass guitars as well as boutique-style guitar amplifiers and effects pedals. The PRS SE Series complements the Maryland-made PRS line by offering highly approachable and more affordable electric, acoustic, and bass guitars. Carlos Santana, Mark Tremonti, John Mayer, Jimmy Herring, Myles Kennedy, Zach Myers, Mark Holcomb, Tim Pierce, Orianthi, David Grissom, Mark Lettieri, and Rhonda Smith are among the artists currently playing PRS instruments and/or amplifiers.

Media Contact

Robert Clyne, Guitar Center, 1 615-662-1616, [email protected], www.guitarcenter.com

SOURCE Guitar Center