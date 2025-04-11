Guitar Center's legendary sales event Spring Guitar-A-Thon is back and bigger than ever starting April 10

From rare finishes to unique models, this season's Guitar-A-Thon isn't just about unbeatable prices; it's about getting up close and playing some of the hottest guitars on the planet. Post this

Guitar Center, in partnership with Taylor Guitars, introduces the Sunset Blvd Collection—an exclusive line of acoustic-electric guitars inspired by the legendary Guitar Center flagship store on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. Celebrating over 60 years at the heart of L.A.'s music scene, this collection channels the store's iconic legacy into three unique Taylor models: the 414ce Studio SEB, 214ce DLX SEB and GS Mini-e Rosewood SEB. Each guitar features premium tonewoods (with torrefied spruce top and Indian rosewood back), a stunning Sunset Edgeburst finish, elegant diamond inlays, gold hardware and a custom interior label, blending Taylor's renowned craftsmanship with the glamour and spirit of Sunset Boulevard. The Sunset Blvd Collection is available now with pricing as follows:

Sunset Blvd 414ce Studio SEB $2,499.00

Sunset Blvd 214ce DLX SEB $1,899.00

Sunset Blvd GS Mini-e Rosewood SEB $899.00

Epiphone Les Paul Custom Widow Guitars:

The Epiphone Les Paul Custom Widow Series merges eye-catching design with outstanding sonic performance, offering a bold, new take on a timeless classic. With vividly tinted bindings and matching headstock inlays, each guitar in the series showcases a stunning flame maple top that commands attention on any stage. Built with a rich mahogany body and smooth ebony fingerboard, these instruments deliver both luxurious feel and powerful tone. Outfitted with ProBucker pickups, the Widow Series provides warm, articulate sound that appeals to both seasoned performers and serious collectors. Available at a price of $799.00, this series brings premium craftsmanship within reach.

Gibson Les Paul Studio Figured Guitars:

The Les Paul Studio model delivers legendary Gibson tone and performance at a more accessible price point, making it an ideal choice for serious players seeking professional quality with the premium cosmetics of higher-end models. Featuring a carved AA maple top over a mahogany body, it offers a classic tonewood combination for rich sustain and resonance. The rosewood fingerboard provides a smooth playing experience, while Burstbucker Pro pickups with coil tapping give players a versatile tonal range—from vintage warmth to modern edge. Priced at $1,799.00, the Les Paul Studio is crafted for musicians who demand exceptional sound and feel in a streamlined package.

Fender Player II Moonlight Drive Guitars:

The Fender Moonlight Drive Telecaster, Stratocaster and Precision Bass models are crafted for tone and style enthusiasts alike. These limited-edition guitars feature a striking metallic dark blue finish and are equipped with powerful Seymour Duncan bridge pickups, delivering exceptional clarity and punch. Built with an alder body and smooth rosewood fretboards, they provide a rich, resonant foundation for any playing style. The roasted maple neck enhances both feel and stability, making these guitars as reliable as they are visually captivating. Priced at $999.99, the Moonlight Drive series offers premium performance with boutique appeal.

Jackson Pro Plus Series Soloist SL2 Limited Edition Electric Guitars:

Known for their razor-sharp tone and bold aesthetics, Jackson guitars are built for players who live and breathe aggressive music. Whether you're into metal, hard rock, thrash or shred, these instruments deliver the speed, power and precision demanded by many of today's top players. Featured prominently in our Metal Assortment, these models boast a poplar body paired with a sleek ebony fingerboard, gloss color-matched bodies and necks for a striking stage presence, and powerful Seymour Duncan pickups that ensure crushing tone with every riff. With a price range of $1,199.99 to $1,299.99, Jackson guitars offer professional-grade performance and iconic style for serious players.

