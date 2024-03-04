Gulf Companies selects the Microsoft Cloud and HSO's aec360 industry solution to drive business transformation

Leading engineering and field services firm, Gulf Companies, will modernize its technology with an integrated cloud solution for business development, project management, supply chain management, accounting, and business intelligence.

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HSO, a business transformation partner with deep industry expertise and global reach, today announced that Gulf Companies has selected Microsoft Dynamics 365 and HSO's aec360 industry solution as the firm's new cloud-based business management platform. Gulf will partner with HSO to deploy this new software platform to help drive business process optimization and increased visibility across Gulf's operations.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Gulf Companies is a leading multi-discipline provider of engineering, procurement, construction management, and technical services that encompass all aspects of the energy industry project cycle. Gulf supports many of the world's preeminent energy companies and delivers projects across the US, Canada, South America, India, Africa, the Middle East, and Mexico.

Many of today's leading AEC firms are seeking to leverage emerging cloud technologies to improve their overall performance. This includes adopting best-in-class tools to enhance business development practices, integrating processes and tools across the project delivery lifecycle, and taking advantage of advanced intelligence solutions to gain better business insights.

"As Gulf Companies has grown and continued to adopt technology to support our various business operations, we've reached an inflection point in how we view our business software platforms going forward," explained Karey Cox, Chief Financial Officer for Gulf Companies. "We're looking for opportunities to leverage cloud technology to better integrate our operations, optimize the way we work, and drive new levels of efficiency across our business. After a thorough evaluation of leading business software platforms, it was clear that Microsoft Dynamics 365 and aec360, along with the Microsoft Power Platform and Azure Cloud, provided the best platform to help us modernize our operations and provide our professionals with the tools they need to serve our clients most effectively."

Dynamics 365 is Microsoft's next-generation business application platform, built to natively leverage the power of the Microsoft Cloud, Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365), the Power Platform, and Microsoft's advanced intelligence tools. HSO's aec360 is an industry-specific solution that pre-configures and extends Dynamics 365 to meet the unique needs of the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry, helping growing firms like Gulf Companies gain an enhanced 360-degree view across their business.

"We're very excited to welcome Gulf Companies to the aec360 family," explained Andy Yeomans, Executive Vice President at HSO. "With our purpose-built industry solution and the unmatched flexibility provided by the Microsoft platform, the Gulf Companies team recognized how Dynamics 365 and aec360 could drive a meaningful level of integration across their operations, while also accommodating the unique needs the firm has across their different business units. We look forward to helping Gulf deploy these new tools across their firm and drive new levels of automation, productivity, and visibility across their business.

About Gulf Companies

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Gulf Companies is a leading multi-discipline provider of engineering, procurement, construction management, and technical services that encompass all aspects of the energy industry project cycle. Gulf supports many of the world's preeminent energy companies and delivers projects across the US, Canada, South America, India, Africa, the Middle East, and Mexico. For more information visit www.gulfcompanies.com.

About aec360 by HSO

Microsoft's leading Dynamics™ 365-based solution for the AEC industry, HSO's aec360 is a cloud-based business platform designed to meet the unique needs of architecture, engineering, and construction firms. aec360 provides an integrated industry solution for marketing and business development, project management, accounting, and human resource management, and was built to leverage the best of the Microsoft cloud, helping AEC firms drive productivity, collaboration, and insights across their organization. For more information, please visit our website at www.aec360.com.

About HSO

HSO is a Business Transformation Partner with deep industry expertise and global reach. HSO leverages the full power of the Microsoft Cloud to transform the way in which people work and engage customers, ultimately accelerating the impact of cloud transformation and improving overall business performance. HSO helps companies innovate faster by modernizing business operations, adopting data-driven intelligent automation, delivering real-time insights and connecting the enterprise.

Founded in 1987, HSO has more than 2,500 professionals throughout Europe, North America, and Asia and is one of the world's top business solution and implementation partners and a member of Microsoft's elite Inner Circle, representing the top 1 percent of partners worldwide.

For more information, please visit our website at www.hso.com.

Media Contact

Yasa Petrunak, aec360 by HSO, 1 2125023929, [email protected], www.aec360.com

SOURCE HSO