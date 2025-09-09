Gulf War Veteran Partners with U.S. Navy Memorial to Remember the Fallen Heroes from WWI & WWII

The U.S. Navy Memorial's new "Untold Stories of Service" series features a monthly video about the lives and service of men and women from all walks of life who gave the "last full measure" in defending our country and the freedom of others. Post this

The U.S. Navy Memorial's new "Untold Stories of Service" series features a monthly video about the lives and service of men and women from all walks of life who gave the "last full measure" in defending our country and the freedom of others.

The first four videos are now available on the U.S. Navy Memorial's YouTube page:

LTJG Weedon (Weeden) Osborne, a U.S. Navy dentist who posthumously received the Medal of Honor during the famous Battle of Belleau Wood in World War I: https://youtu.be/GbtYItDCs2I

LT Jonathan Grout, a U.S. Coast Guard officer killed off North Africa when his ship was sunk by a German submarine in World War II: https://youtu.be/srqXNQlA_0Q

SGT Matej Kocak, a U.S. Marine and an immigrant who received two Medals of Honor in WWI during the Aisne-Marne counteroffensive: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Smir3_INV4g

George Ralph Tegge, an 18-year old sailor killed off the coast of Africa while serving as an armed guard aboard a U.S. Merchant Marine ship in WWII: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=cxulpRUQ5_Y&pp=0gcJCbIJAYcqIYzv

Command Master Chief (Ret.) Victor Smith, who serves as Vice President of Programs and Events for the Navy Memorial said, "Our Stories of Service program is widely viewed and immensely impactful to our mission. It provides veterans of all ages, regardless of their time in the service, a platform to tell their story. With the help of Richard Sherman and his equally impactful book about those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, we have been able to establish our Untold Stories of Service series which tells the story of those who never made it home and could not tell their story themselves."

Mr. Sherman, who is a professional photographer, self-published his book, "Never Home: Remembering the Military Heroes Who Never Returned," that honors those buried—or memorialized on the Walls of the Missing—at America's 23 overseas WWI and WWII cemeteries. Sherman visited and photographed all 23 cemeteries, making eight trips to three continents over six years. He has been interviewed on NPR and CBS Affiliate WINK News and dozens of other outlets, and has presented to various organizations including corporations such as Johnson & Johnson, SAP, Walsh Construction, and Accenture. Mary Virginia Swanson (https://www.mvswanson.com/) consulted on the project, and the book was designed by Ashton & Partners (https://ashtonandpartners.com/) and printed in the USA by Worzalla Sheridan (https://www.sheridan.com/worzalla/).

Mr. Sherman also volunteers his time to interview and videotape World War II veterans to document their stories for the United States Navy Memorial and Library of Congress.

Of the partnership with the United States Navy Memorial, Sherman says, "As a former Navy Officer, it is a great privilege to partner with the Navy Memorial. It is tremendously rewarding to work together around our shared values and to help everyone remember the extraordinary sacrifices of these selfless and courageous Americans."

More information about "Never Home," including a timeline of cemetery visits, photographs, and where to purchase the book or to request speaking engagements can be found at: www.NeverHomeHeroes.com/index. The project's Instagram page is: NeverHomeHeroesPhotoBook

The U.S. Navy Memorial is a not-for-profit, 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to Honor, Recognize and Celebrate the men and women of the Sea Services, past, present and future; and to Inform the public about their service. The Navy Memorial is located at 701 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Washington, DC. More information about the Navy Memorial, including upcoming events and membership programs, can be found at https://www.navymemorial.org/. The organization's Instagram page is: usnavymemorial

About Richard Sherman Photography

Richard Sherman is a full-time professional photographer and Navy veteran. His nature and nautical artwork appear in dozens of VA medical facilities and is widely used in corporate and private sector healthcare and hospitality settings. He published his first book, "Never Home: Remembering the Military Heroes Who Never Returned," in April 2024.

