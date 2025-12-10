Gulf Winds International Appoints Sam Freni as Chief Executive Officer

I have tremendous respect and admiration for this iconic company, and I see significant opportunities to redefine our business in ways that serve our customers better and create value for our shareholders. Post this

On his appointment, Sam said, "I have tremendous respect and admiration for this iconic company, and I see significant opportunities to redefine our business in ways that serve our customers better and create value for our shareholders."

"As we enter a new era of transportation and logistics fueled by innovation, we are committed to leveraging new solutions to grow our brand in key markets while maintaining best in class service."

Prior to his appointment as the CEO of Gulf Winds, Sam was their Chief Operations Officer; where he was responsible for the vision, strategy and growth of operations, sales and customer service.

Prior to Gulf Winds, Sam served as the Executive Vice President at Stevens Transport and as the VP of Logistics at Echo Global.

About Gulf Winds International

Gulf Winds International is a premier provider of integrated drayage, transloading, warehousing, and transportation solutions. With terminals strategically positioned in Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Mobile, Memphis, Savannah, Charleston, Norfolk, and Baltimore, Gulf Winds delivers scalable, solution-driven logistics that empower customers to streamline operations, optimize performance, and achieve long-term, sustainable growth.

