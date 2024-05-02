GumGum Achieves 38% Reduction in Bidstream CO2 Emissions Through Partnership with Assertive Yield

"The Traffic Shaping solution has enabled us to make more informed decisions, optimizing both our performance and environmental impact through effective supply path decarbonization." Post this

Leveraging Cedara's enterprise software, GumGum can accurately measure, reduce, and report on its carbon emissions. Analyzing data from pre- and post-throttling bid requests throughout 2023, GumGum observed a reduction from 161.2 billion to 99.2 billion requests – or 38% – indicating the effectiveness of the throttling solution. It helped GumGum avoid an average of 7 tons of CO2 emissions daily, primarily from network transmission. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, 7 tons of CO2 emissions are equivalent to 17,903 miles driven by an average gas-powered vehicle or 1.4 homes' electricity use for one year.

"The AY Traffic Shaping system refreshes its synchronization every 20 seconds to promptly detect any changes in the scaling of various nodes," added Nils Lind, CEO of Assertive Yield. "This frequently leads to a significant decrease in outgoing requests, sometimes by 50%, 60%, or even 70%, with no noticeable negative effect on revenue. Instead, the impact is predominantly positive."

"Our collaboration with Assertive Yield has been transformative, allowing us to unlock deep insights into our inventory and demand with incredible precision," said Kara Petrocelli, Senior Director of Platform Operations at GumGum. "The Traffic Shaping solution has enabled us to make more informed decisions, optimizing both our performance and environmental impact through effective supply path decarbonization."

"Our partnership with Assertive Yield allows both ad platforms and publishers to implement traffic shaping seamlessly, safeguarding revenue streams without negative business impacts," said David Shaw, Co-Founder and CEO at Cedara. "With transparent updates and emission reduction capabilities, they can confidently manage traffic while delivering meaningful results. "

The initiative is part of a broader effort to promote sustainability within the digital advertising ecosystem, aiming for a carbon net-zero future. By optimizing bidstreams, AY and GumGum are leading the way in reducing the digital footprint of online advertising.

These emission calculations are aligned with the SRI/Alliance Digitale (IAB France) digital media emissions measurement framework.

