GumGum and ShowHeroes Announce Exclusive Global Partnership Focused on U.S. Market

This partnership significantly expands GumGum's existing reach and is powered by its advanced contextual intelligence platform, Verity™. Verity is the first ad tech provider to receive content-level accreditation from the Media Rating Council (MRC) for contextual analysis, brand safety and suitability across CTV, desktop and mobile web environments. Verity analyzes videos frame-by-frame, ensuring optimal contextual targeting and maximum brand safety by delivering ads in the most suitable and relevant contexts.

"We are thrilled to make this partnership public, as it has been in the making for quite some time. GumGum's strong presence in the U.S. market perfectly complements ShowHeroes' unrivaled global footprint in the video and CTV space. Hence, this collaboration manifests a significant opportunity for us to expand our activities," said Ilhan Zengin, CEO of ShowHeroes. "We are excited to introduce our premium video inventory to a broader audience and drive results for our publishers in the process."

Echoing this sentiment, GumGum's CEO, Phil Schraeder, stated, "We are very excited to tap into ShowHeroes' video expertise and offer their exclusive supply. Brands and agencies are increasingly prioritizing precision-driven marketing strategies to achieve cost-effective and efficient results. They are focused on streamlining processes and centralizing technology providers globally. Now with GumGum's accredited advanced contextual solutions in OLV, CTV, and display, we can deliver robust, proprietary insights that influence smarter targeting, better creative, and strategic planning. In partnership with ShowHeroes, we offer scalable solutions to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients."

The partnership emphasizes the strengths of both companies in the contextual space and provides access to new inventory for GumGum clients, particularly in the U.S., offering incremental cross-device video reach, enhanced targeting capabilities and measurable, outstanding results - all backed by the robust technological infrastructure of both companies.

About ShowHeroes

ShowHeroes is a global leader in digital video, offering content, technology, and sustainable advertising solutions. As a co-publisher to leading online media outlets, ShowHeroes upholds editorial excellence across a network of nearly 2 billion unique users and almost 80 billion views per month. The company promotes quality journalism from the most reliable information and entertainment sources.

With a privacy-first approach, ShowHeroes' cookieless solutions, such as contextual and semantic targeting technology, paired with matched video content, drive value and relevance for both users and advertisers.

Founded in 2016 by Ilhan Zengin, Mario Tiedemann, and Dennis Kirschner, ShowHeroes Group was launched in 2020. Comprising its core brand ShowHeroes, production entity ShowHeroes Studios, performance marketing solutions provider Agon Digital, and The Digital Distillery, a networking event and content platform, the group employs 400 people worldwide with operations in 25 markets throughout Europe, LATAM, the U.S., and Asia. For more information, please visit https://showheroes.com/.

About GumGum

GumGum is a contextual-first, global digital advertising platform that captures people's attention, without the use of personal data. We believe that an advertising ecosystem based on understanding a consumer's active frame of mind rather than behavior builds a more equitable and safer future for consumers, publishers, and advertisers alike. Founded in 2008, GumGum is headquartered in Santa Monica, California and operates in 19 markets worldwide. For more information, please visit www.gumgum.com.

