GumGum And Unerry, Inc Announce Collaboration To Verify In-Store Visits After Ad Exposure

"We aim to consistently demonstrate the advantages of mindset-based targeting across a wide range of in-store purchase and visitation scenarios." Post this

"This collaboration with unerry represents a highly meaningful validation of a belief we have long held—understanding consumer mindset with signals like contextual targeting can lead to real behavioral change, now supported by store visit data," said Kenzo Selby, Managing Director, GumGum Japan. "By leveraging unerry's store visit measurement technology, we aim to consistently demonstrate the advantages of mindset-based targeting across a wide range of in-store purchase and visitation scenarios."

It is now possible not only to measure the success of online advertising campaigns but also to demonstrate their influence on real-world actions. Advertisers can now evaluate advertising effectiveness based on actual in-store behavior and verified foot traffic, rather than relying solely on online metrics.

"We are delighted to be able to broadly showcase the value of store visit measurement using unerry's people-flow data through this collaboration with GumGum in markets where contextual advertising is already well established," said Ryan Imaizumi, Chief Evangelist, unerry, Inc. "This initiative, which ensures brand safety while visualizing outcomes through store visit data, represents a new form of value for advertisers and has the potential to become a future standard for brands seeking to be chosen by consumers."

The feature has already proven successful in Japan, as evidenced by a recent GumGum Japan campaign with Shabuyo. The popular restaurant chain saw its latest campaign result in a cost per store visit that was approximately one-third of the restaurant industry average. Compared with social media advertising alone, ads run with GumGum were shown to deliver more efficient store-visit acquisition.

As the industry continues to struggle with measurement and quantifying success, GumGum is committed to pioneering initiatives that help brands and agencies evaluate the effectiveness of mindset-based contextual advertising.

About GumGum

GumGum is The Mindset Company™ transforming advertising. We deliver results by matching brands with people in the right mindset, in the moments that matter.

Powered by the Mindset Graph™, our AI-driven data engine processes billions of real-time contextual, creative, environmental, and historical signals to match every ad with the most receptive audience. The result is advertising that drives meaningful outcomes for advertisers and publishers, and is more relevant for consumers.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Santa Monica, GumGum operates in over 19 markets across North America, Europe, Japan, and Australia. Learn more at gumgum.com.

About unerry, Inc.

unerry, Inc. is a data technology company founded in 2015 that operates "Beacon Bank®," a premier real-world behavior data platform. Leveraging GPS and beacon technologies, unerry utilizes proprietary AI to analyze massive indoor and outdoor location data—processing approximately 850 million IDs (including 240 million in Japan) collected via 150 mobile applications.

Under the mission "Creating a harmonious future with data," unerry provides advanced OMO (Online Merges with Offline) marketing support and develops innovative businesses aimed at realizing the next generation of smart cities. Learn more at https://www.unerry.co.jp/ir/en/.

Media Contact

Kayla Smalls, GumGum, 1 9179994629, [email protected], GumGum

SOURCE GumGum