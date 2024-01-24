GumGum Expands Presence in Northern Europe with Appointment of New Managing Director

"The Mindset Platform and GumGum's vision for the future of digital advertising is ushering the industry into a new era that's based on mindset, not personal data," said Frank Sueltmann, GumGum's new Managing Director of Northern Europe. Post this

"GumGum is changing the digital advertising landscape with a cookieless and mindset-first approach with The Mindset Platform. We're helping brands reach consumers in new ways using advanced contextual and attention insights, allowing advertisers to meet consumers at the right moments with impactful creative. It's an exciting time for GumGum and the industry, and Frank's leadership will be invaluable as we expand our footprint in the region," stated Pete Wallace, GumGum's General Manager of EMEA.

Frank is a digital marketing and technology expert with 10 years of leadership experience at media agencies and in media sales. At Livewire and Amnet, Frank launched and established the company's positioning and client solutions, as well as led growth and change strategies for Nielsen, Yieldlab, and OMD. Frank's appointment is a testament to GumGum's dedication to grow and expand across Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Denmark.

"It's an exciting time to join GumGum concurrently with the depreciation of third-party cookies. The Mindset Platform and GumGum's vision for the future of digital advertising is ushering the industry into a new era that's based on mindset, not personal data," said Frank Sueltmann, GumGum's new Managing Director of Northern Europe. "I couldn't be more excited to join the team and work with some brilliant minds in pushing forward GumGum's vision in northern Europe."

The Mindset Platform is the industry's first comprehensive solution that enables brands to align their messaging with consumer mindset during critical moments on the buyer journey. This mindset-first approach allows brands to leave behind third-party cookies and behavioural targeting by leveraging advanced AI to identify contextual environments that drive optimal attention to inform ad creative. The Mindset Platform combines GumGum's full creative suite, accredited contextual intelligence solution Verity™, and Playground xyz's Attention Intelligence Platform to deliver campaigns that drive attention and outcomes, and ultimately boost ROI.

Frank is based out of Hamburg, Germany, and reports to Pete Wallace, GumGum's General Manager of EMEA.

About GumGum:

GumGum is a contextual-first, global digital advertising platform that captures people's attention, without the use of personal data. We believe that an advertising ecosystem based on understanding a consumer's active frame of mind rather than behavior builds a more equitable and safer future for consumers, publishers, and advertisers alike. Founded in 2008, GumGum is headquartered in Santa Monica, California and operates in 19 markets worldwide. For more information, please visit www.gumgum.com.

