GumGum Furthers Its Investment in Japan Tapping Kenzo Selby, Former Head of Sales at Teads, as New Managing Director

"We are excited about the future of GumGum here in Japan, as we bring our industry-leading mindset-first approach to the market. Kenzo brings a wealth of experience and success in driving massive growth in the Japanese market and we look forward to supporting him in securing a high market share and educating our partners on the value a mindset-first approach can bring to driving the best possible business outcomes," said GumGum, CEO Phil Schraeder.

Kenzo joins GumGum after more than six years driving the growth story for Teads in Japan as Head of Sales, leading a 14-person strong sales team. Prior to Teads, Kenzo was a sales leader at AOL's BeOn. He also brings a wealth of business management and financial acumen from experience gathered at Ernst & Young and other accounting firms where he focused on Japanese Corporations doing business in Australia.

Kenzo will replace outgoing Managing Director, Naokazu Wakaguri, who has driven the growth of the business in Japan for five years. Waka will support Kenzo in a transition period through the end of the year before leaving GumGum to pursue personal projects at the start of 2024.

"Kenzo's appointment represents GumGum's continued commitment to strong growth in Japan through bringing best-in-market media, targeting, and measurement capabilities to this vibrant and dynamic media landscape. As always, our focus is on delivering outstanding business outcomes for our valued partners in Japan and Kenzo is expertly positioned to do so, with the support of the global business," said Head of Media, JAPAC Sorrel Osborne.

"As I embark on my next stage, my belief in GumGum and the future it holds for our industry is strong. With Kenzo as the new leader, I am excited for the next chapter of GumGum in this region and am fully committed to providing my ongoing support during this transition period. We have all the ingredients for success; a compelling vision, amazing products, respectful people, ethics, and great culture," said GumGum Japan's outgoing MD, Naokazu Wakaguri.

GumGum brings a unique vision and product offering to the Japanese market through its blueprint for the future of digital advertising, The Mindset Matrix™. This industry-leading concept is pushing brands to leave behavioral targeting behind by helping brands pinpoint the environments that drive the most attention and aligning ad creative to capture a consumer's frame of mind, resulting in brand lift and boosted outcomes.

GumGum's accredited contextual intelligence solution, Verity™, combines computer vision (CV) and natural language processing (NLP) to process all available signals within a digital environment. Verity is able to analyze text, images, audio, and video to gain a comprehensive, human-like understanding of web, mobile, or CTV content.

"There is a huge opportunity for GumGum here in Japan as advertisers are looking for ways to deliver campaigns that demand attention and drive outcomes. GumGum's Mindset Matrix will give advertisers the ability to understand their campaigns on a deeper level and pinpoint where to optimize for improved ROI. I'm excited to be joining GumGum's amazing team and will be growing our market presence" said Kenzo Selby, GumGum's incoming MD of Japan.

Kenzo is based out of Tokyo, Japan, and reports directly to Interim Head of JAPAC, Sorrel Osborne.

About GumGum

GumGum is a contextual-first, global digital advertising platform that captures people's attention, without the use of personal data. We believe that an advertising ecosystem based on understanding a consumer's active frame of mind rather than behavior builds a more equitable and safer future for consumers, publishers, and advertisers alike. Founded in 2008, GumGum is headquartered in Santa Monica, California and operates in 19 markets worldwide. For more information, please visit www.gumgum.com.

