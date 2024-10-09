GumGum Inc. Launches First-of-its-Kind Sports Marketing Solution for Brands

"GumGum and Relo Metrics can help brands optimize their sponsorships across digital platforms and create more meaningful engagements with passionate fan bases during all stages of the sports cycle," said GumGum CEO Phil Schraeder. Post this

This joint solution allows brands to deliver relevant ads to extend the value of their sponsorship via surrounding media opportunities, increasing reach, share of voice, and overall effectiveness. Brands can accurately track the impact of their sponsorships before, during, and after live events. It enables advertisers to not only reach audiences at key moments during a sporting event, but extend their engagement beyond the game, offering consumers relevant, engaging content across pre-game analysis, live coverage, and post-game highlights for a more memorable and measurable brand experience.

"We've built two incredible businesses, one leading the charge in digital advertising and the other in sports sponsorship measurement, so it's an absolute no-brainer to combine our expertise and offer brands something truly unparalleled," said Phil Schraeder, CEO of GumGum. "For brands engaging in sports sponsorships, there's nothing else on the market that delivers this kind of comprehensive solution to engage with consumers and measure impact like never before."

GumGum Platform: A Game Changer for Sports Marketing

The GumGum Platform combines context, attention, and creative data solutions to provide deep insights that help consumers connect with brands – in this case, outside of the sports stadium. Whether fans are browsing sports news, streaming pre-game shows, or catching up on post-game commentary, the GumGum Platform is able to identify the best contexts, topics, and keywords for ads in real time and optimizes ad placements toward attention, ensuring more relevant and meaningful connections between brands and consumers across all digital platforms.

"There's a growing demand to be involved in the sports world–especially with the rise of women's sports–as evident by the projected $67.56 billion spent by brands this year," added Schraeder. "As sports continue to foster deep human connections and reach new audiences, GumGum and Relo Metrics can help brands optimize their sponsorships across digital platforms and create more meaningful engagements with passionate fan bases during all stages of the sports cycle. Our initiative marks a new era in sports marketing, where advanced contextual intelligence meets real-time sponsorship data."

Relo Metrics: Measuring Sponsorship Impact in Real-Time

While GumGum ensures brands meet consumers at various touch points around a sporting event, Relo Metrics, an offshoot of GumGum, measures the impact of sports sponsorships in near real-time. Whether it's in-venue sponsorships, social media mentions, or broadcast placements, Relo Metrics provides near real-time insights into how sports sponsorships are driving value for brands. With Relo Metrics' AI-powered data platform, advertisers can optimize their sponsorship investments and fine-tune their strategy for maximum impact.

"Our goal at Relo Metrics has always been to provide brands with the tools they need to measure and maximize their sponsorship investments," said Jay Prasad, CEO of Relo Metrics. "Combining Relo's sports marketing data with deep contextual, attention, and creative insights allows us to amplify our data's reach, helping brands to not only understand their sponsorship effectiveness but also enhance their advertising efforts all around."

New Sports Data Insights for Advertisers

Let's take women's sports, for example, a very prevalent topic in today's sports landscape. For brands looking to connect with audiences engaged with women's sporting events, the GumGum Platform can identify digital environments where "women's sports" are being discussed, pulling contextual insights including:

"Women's sports" was overwhelmingly brand-safe content with 80% of pages being considered safe, and had 59% of its daily mentions in the Sports IAB Category over a recent 7-day period.

"Women's sports" was overall associated with positive sentiment ~50% positive versus 5.39% negative, and more than half of the pages associated with women's content had no threats.

"Women's sports" over a recent 7-day period was mentioned over 16,000 times.

Relo Metrics can then help brands understand how successful their sponsorships were in these sporting events, with insights such as:

Broadcast during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup generated $329M in media value for sponsoring brands.

in media value for sponsoring brands. For the first time, there were 4.9M more viewers of the NCAA Women's Basketball Championship game over the Men's Tournament.

more viewers of the NCAA Women's Basketball Championship game over the Men's Tournament. Going into 2024, women's professional sports leagues are averaging 91.5% YoY growth across social (TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X).

About GumGum

GumGum is the contextual-first technology leader transforming digital advertising with AI-powered, non-invasive data and media solutions.

We champion effective advertising that uplifts and respects consumers. Our proprietary Contextual, Attention, and Creative solutions create the perfect match between a brand and a consumer in the right moment and mindset.

Founded in 2008, GumGum is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and operates in 19+ markets. For more information, please visit gumgum.com.

About Relo Metrics

Relo Metrics is an AI-powered sponsorship analytics platform that enables brands to track and optimize their sponsorship investments and powers teams and leagues with the insights they need to retain and grow revenue. The company tracks sponsor exposure across live broadcasts, social media, and streaming platforms and delivers actionable insights via a fast, single-solution platform. For more information, visit www.relometrics.com.

Relo Metrics Media Contacts:

Hannah Shain, VP Marketing, Relo Metrics, [email protected]

Jonalyn Morris (US) / Shawn Belluigi (EMEA), Bubble Agency, [email protected]

Media Contact

Kayla Smalls, GumGum, 1 9179994629, [email protected], GumGum

SOURCE GumGum