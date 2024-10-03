GumGum Introduces The GumGum Platform™ and Mindset Graph™, Ushering in a New Era of Digital Advertising

"We're proving you can build genuine connections without invading people's digital lives. It's advertising technology that respects your privacy and actually works," said GumGum CEO, Phil Schraeder. Post this

"Old-school, identity-based targeting is all data and no insight," said Phil Schraeder, CEO of GumGum. "The GumGum Platform and Mindset Graph change that by providing access to contextual, attention, and creative solutions that deliver ads that truly resonate—right time, right mindset, no stalking required. We're proving you can build genuine connections without invading people's digital lives. It's advertising technology that respects your privacy and actually works."

The GumGum Platform unifies GumGum's solutions: GumGum Contextual (formerly Verity™) leverages artificial intelligence for meaningful, content-based targeting signals; GumGum Attention (previously Playground xyz's Attention Intelligence Platform) measures ad attention, linking campaign effectiveness to real-world outcomes; and GumGum Creative delivers high-impact, attention-grabbing ads that capture consumer interest, aligning to their mindset, in that moment. This integrated approach enables advertisers to create more effective, targeted campaigns that resonate with audiences.

Here's a closer look at the three core products comprising the GumGum Platform:

GumGum Contextual: GumGum Contextual has seen over 100% year-over-year growth and powers next-generation content understanding to benefit users, advertisers, and publishers. It enhances the user experience by using AI to detect contextual signals, ensuring ads are relevant and suit the content being viewed, while aligning with brand values and suitability. The result is a less intrusive, far better ad experience that delivers powerful performance.

GumGum Attention: GumGum Attention offers unmatched attention measurement capabilities, linking advertising to tangible brand outcomes. By leveraging this data, it optimizes ads in real time, ensuring they are more relevant, interesting, and less likely to be ignored. This approach not only enhances the user experience but also delivers better results for advertisers, creating a win-win scenario in the digital landscape.

GumGum Creative: GumGum Creative is a comprehensive suite of high impact creative solutions designed to capture attention across various formats. This product line includes display ads, video ads, and CTV ads, all tailored to deliver visually compelling content that resonates with audiences. GumGum's creatives run across 40,000 publisher partners and reach more than 820 million unique individuals per month.

Today, GumGum has also unveiled the Mindset Graph alongside the GumGum Platform. This new offering empowers advertisers by providing deep insights into the intersection of context, attention, and creative. It identifies ideal contexts, topics, and keywords for ads in real-time, based on content experiences at that moment, solving the matching problem between consumers and advertisers. The result: relevant and engaging ads across all digital platforms—whether users are browsing websites, watching videos, or streaming content. For advertisers, it enhances every stage of the advertising process, from planning and activation to optimization and reporting, enabling more effective, privacy-respecting advertising.

GumGum's launch of the GumGum Platform and Mindset Graph reaffirms its commitment to leading the digital advertising landscape with innovative solutions that respect consumer privacy and meet marketer needs.

About GumGum

GumGum is the contextual-first technology leader transforming digital advertising with AI-powered, non-invasive data and media solutions.

We champion effective advertising that uplifts and respects consumers. Our proprietary Contextual, Attention, and Creative solutions create the perfect match between a brand and a consumer in the right moment and mindset.

Founded in 2008, GumGum is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and operates in 19+ markets. For more information, please visit gumgum.com.

