GumGum Launches Initiative to Drive Action, Attention, and Awareness for Advocacy Organizations Across CTV With Innovative In-Video Ad Unit

"The CTV audience is huge and continues to grow, and we are excited to work with advocacy organizations like The Trevor Project, WildAid, and digitalundivided to leverage our In-Video ad unit to help them amplify attention and grow awareness." Tweet this

All three organizations currently have campaigns running across GumGum inventory through the end of the year and are seeing tremendous success. One organization in particular received over a 20% point lift in ad recall and organizational awareness for a portion of the campaign's flight time according to a third-party brand lift study.

In-Video is GumGum's newest and most innovative ad unit that provides a way for advertisers to seamlessly connect with consumers without disrupting the viewing experience. Publishers who enable In-Video are able to increase monetization opportunities by unlocking more content for advertisers to monetize against. The overlay ad can be used by all CTV publishers and across video-on-demand (VOD) and free, ad-supported TV (FAST).

"We are grateful for the partnership of GumGum in helping us reach new audiences to raise awareness of The Trevor Project's critical life-saving work," said Abie Peacock (she/her), Senior Director of Integrated Marketing for The Trevor Project. "At a moment where anti-LGBTQ legislation and rhetoric is at an all-time high, and LGBTQ young people need our support more than ever, it is inspiring that through the power of this partnership, so many target audience members have been moved to take action in support of Trevor's life-saving mission."

"The Environment Excuse is WildAid's first US consumer decarbonization campaign and we are grateful to GumGum for being a first mover in providing pro bono CTV media to scale the campaign. We are seeing increased quality traffic to theenvirornmentexcuse.org and our repeat site traffic continues to grow," stated Stephanie Hill, Media Strategy Consultant at WildAid.

"As the number of women of color entrepreneurs continues to grow, we understand the value of meeting them where they are and cultivating a supportive ecosystem of partners that share an aligned vision to advance equity in the innovation space. We're grateful to be a part of this initiative and to have resources like GumGum to help further build awareness around the work we do to champion equity and opportunity for women of color founders at all stages of their entrepreneurial journey," stated Brittany S. Hale, Interim CEO & COO of digitalundivided.

This new initiative is an integral part of GumGum's commitment to social impact as part of its global social impact pillars. The company is committed to building a more equitable and diverse tech industry and playing its role in positive community and social impact. Through this initiative, GumGum is able to drive awareness and support for advocacy organizations by leveraging their In-Video Connected TV (CTV) ad unit.

If you are an advocacy organization interested in potential pro-bono CTV campaign opportunities, please reach out to [email protected].

About GumGum

GumGum is a contextual-first, global digital advertising platform that captures people's attention, without the use of personal data. We believe that an advertising ecosystem based on understanding a consumer's active frame of mind rather than behavior builds a more equitable and safer future for consumers, publishers, and advertisers alike. Founded in 2008, GumGum is headquartered in Santa Monica, California and operates in 19 markets worldwide. For more information, please visit www.gumgum.com.

About The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the leading organization working to end LGBTQ youth suicide in the U.S. and beyond. The nonprofit operates several programs to help prevent and respond to the public health crisis of LGBTQ youth suicide, including 24/7 free crisis services, research, advocacy, education, and peer support.

About WildAid

The non-profit WildAid is one of the world's leading environmental communicators. We got our start creating ad campaigns to reduce the demand for wild animal products like elephant tusks and shark fins. Now that the number one threat to wildlife and humans is environmental destruction, our focus now includes an emphasis on encouraging people to live more sustainably and tread more lightly on our planet.

About digitalundivided

For over a decade, digitalundivided has increased visibility and access for Latina and Black women founders. We began with groundbreaking research and have since expanded to founder-centric training programs, strategic partnerships and a vibrant founder community. digitalundivided not only champions an equitable entrepreneurial landscape, we provide women of color at various stages of running a business the space to improvise and innovate. When you empower women of color, you transform entrepreneurship.

Media Contact

Kayla Smalls, GumGum, 1 5183123471, [email protected], GumGum

SOURCE GumGum