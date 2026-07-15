GumGum Launches Mindset Agent, Bringing AI-Powered Brief-to-Segment Activation to Advertisers

"When brands understand mindset, they can deliver advertising that drives results and is more relevant for consumers." Post this

The Mindset Graph™ is GumGum's engine for understanding when audiences are most receptive to a brand's message. Powering the Mindset Portal, it processes billions of contextual, creative, attention, environmental, and historical signals simultaneously, using a vector-based approach to understand the relationship between content, signals, and advertiser objectives. Rather than finding the closest category match, the Mindset Graph identifies which specific environments are most meaningfully aligned with what a brand is actually trying to achieve.

While GumGum's contextual segments have been available within The Trade Desk for years, the Mindset Agent now gives The Trade Desk advertisers direct access to the full power of the Mindset Graph. To use the Agent:

Users upload a brief or RFP to the Mindset Portal

Review AI-recommended targeting queries

Understand why each environment fits the campaign

Refine the balance of reach and relevance

Then activate the resulting custom mindset segment within The Trade Desk

Together, the companies are helping move data activation from a largely manual process to a more automated, dynamic view of mindset across the open internet.

"AI is creating an opportunity for advertisers to move beyond static assumptions and make decisions based on real-time signals and business objectives," said Jay Goebel, VP of Data Partnerships at The Trade Desk. "By combining GumGum's Mindset Graph with our data marketplace, advertisers can transform campaign strategy into actionable insights and identify the moments where their message is most likely to resonate. This partnership helps marketers unlock more value from data by making activation more intelligent, dynamic, and aligned to consumer receptivity."

"Understanding mindset, the signals that indicate when and why someone is actually open to a brand's message, is a more honest way to think about relevance, and AI is finally making it actionable at scale," stated Daniel Glynn, Media Buying Lead at The HEINEKEN Company and an early adopter of GumGum's mindset solutions.

"AI should not just automate old targeting models. It should help brands make better decisions about where, when, and how to show up," said Marcus Startzel, CEO, GumGum. "This partnership with The Trade Desk brings that belief to life by making it easier for advertisers to turn strategic intent into custom mindset segments that prioritize receptivity, not just reach. When brands understand mindset, they can deliver advertising that drives results and is more relevant for consumers."

Outside of Heineken, e.l.f. Cosmetics and the BBC are also among the first to utilize GumGum's mindset solutions and have already seen measurable results.

Custom segments are now available to activate within The Trade Desk via the Mindset Portal. To activate or demo the Mindset Agent, reach out here: http://gumgum.com/mindset-portal.

Media Contact

Kayla Smalls, GumGum, 1 9179994629, [email protected], GumGum

SOURCE GumGum