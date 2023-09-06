GumGum Sees Over 2X Growth Compared to Industry Average, Taps Industry Veteran Michelle Hulst as President

"Michelle is an industry veteran that we are thrilled to bring on board to help us continue to scale our business and ensure GumGum is a trusted strategic partner as advertisers head into the cookie-free world of the future that relies on consumer mindset rather than personal data." Tweet this

Hulst has almost 20 years of leadership experience in advertising and data management and understands the needs of the industry and evolving digital landscape on a global scale. Hulst most recently served as Chief Data Officer at The Trade Desk where she launched industry-leading initiatives such as retail media and Unified ID 2.0. Prior to The Trade Desk, she was Group Vice President, Marketing and Strategic Partnerships at Oracle Data Cloud (now Oracle Advertising), where she led platform and data partnerships and participated in acquisitions of multiple companies, including Moat and Grapeshot. She was also a member of the executive team at data-driven advertising pioneer Datalogix, which led the company through transformational growth to an eventual acquisition by Oracle.

Hulst's hire comes after GumGum has seen a double digit YoY growth rate. GumGum, which has a global presence in over 19 markets, continues to innovate The Mindset Platform to give advertisers the ability to understand the correlation between consumer mindset and digital advertising to drive exceptional campaign outcomes and connections.

"GumGum's mission is to shape meaningful connections, and they've done a great job doing so internally and externally. Their differentiated assets help address some of the biggest concerns for advertisers today – they have unique, engaging ad formats that lead to a better consumer advertising experience, differentiated attention technology from their acquisition of Playground xyz, and an advanced, accredited contextual offering for CTV, web, and mobile that provides brand-safe and relevant advertising without the use of personal data. Each of these are effective products on their own, but the real strength is when they come together," said Hulst. "Joining GumGum, I'm looking forward to bringing the effectiveness and power of The Mindset PlatformT to many more brands and agencies as we continue to scale."

Hulst holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan and a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management. She serves on the Board of Directors of the Bank of Hawaii.

