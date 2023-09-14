GumGum Verity™ First Contextual Provider to Awarded SOC2 Compliance

GumGum, the contextual-first, digital advertising platform, announced today that it is the first contextual provider to achieve a System and Organization Controls Two (SOC2) compliance certification.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GumGum, the contextual-first, digital advertising platform, announced today that it is the first contextual provider to achieve a System and Organization Controls Two (SOC2) compliance certification.

As a leader in AI-driven advanced contextual insights and data, it's critical for brands to trust GumGum with the limited amount of anonymized data needed to deliver campaigns in the moments that matter. By achieving a SOC2 certification, GumGum continues to showcase its ongoing commitment to the highest security standards, increasing transparency, and ultimately making it easy for brands to know GumGum is a provider they can trust.

"Data protection is inextricably tied to consumer trust and brand perception. Companies today are looking for partners that are transparent and take data compliance as seriously as they do. In just the past year, we've seen a huge jump in the number of brands asking what our data protection policies and processes are, which we commend them for. We strongly believe in transparency and achieving our SOC2 compliance is a testament to our commitment to achieving the highest standards of security, data protection, and internal controls, and we are proud to be able to give our clients this level of confidence in our partnership," said Phil Schraeder, GumGum CEO.

SOC2 is a voluntary compliance standard for service organizations, developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), which specifies how organizations should manage customer data. The standard is based on the following Trust Services Criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

The SOC2 certification is a significant achievement and reinforces GumGum's commitment to data safety and integrity. GumGum went through the rigorous audit process to achieve their SOC2 compliance status and will continue to go through the certification process on a yearly basis. GumGum is currently in the process to achieve its certification for its media business as well as Playground xyz's Attention Intelligence Platform (AIP).

Brands and publishers interested in learning more about GumGum's SOC2 certification can review more here.

Pull Quote

"We strongly believe in transparency and achieving our SOC2 compliance is a testament to our commitment to achieving the highest standards of security, data protection, and internal controls." - Phil Schraeder, CEO, GumGum

Media Contact

Kayla Smalls, GumGum, 1 6074318490, [email protected], GumGum

SOURCE GumGum