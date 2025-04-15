GumGum's New Streaming Campaigns Fuel Awareness for Advocacy Organizations

"Our In-Video Suite embeds advertising seamlessly within the content itself, enhancing viewer engagement by placing brand messages where they naturally fit, rather than interrupting the experience," said Ken Weiner, CTO at GumGum. Post this

"As streaming platforms mature, we're challenged to integrate ads without altering the viewing experience consumers have come to expect," said Ken Weiner, Chief Technology Officer of GumGum. "Our In-Video Suite embeds advertising seamlessly within the content itself, enhancing viewer engagement by placing brand messages where they naturally fit, rather than interrupting the experience. The impressive results from campaigns like those for She Runs It, CodeHouse, and TransTech Social, with significant increases in brand favorability and audience engagement, underscore the effectiveness of this approach."

Key highlights from the campaigns across all three organizations include:

Brand Awareness Growth: Achieved a +4.77% average uplift in brand awareness, helping the nonprofits stand out in a crowded media landscape.

Strengthening Message Association: In-Video bolstered message association across the three campaigns, with an average uplift of +6.3%.

Increased Engagement and Support: The campaigns led to a +9.13% uplift in consideration, showing a higher likelihood of audience engagement and support post-campaign.

Exceeding Industry Benchmarks: CodeHouse and TransTech Social's campaigns significantly outperformed industry standards, achieving brand favorability uplifts 8x and 5x above the benchmark, respectively.

"GumGum's In-Video advertising suite has accelerated our effort to build awareness of our organization and the work we do to promote women's leadership across marketing, media, and tech," said Lynn Branigan, President and CEO of She Runs It. "The campaign delivered an uplift in brand awareness which is vital to our mission."

"Collaborating with GumGum has been pivotal for CodeHouse, offering us a unique platform that has powerfully amplified our message," stated Ernest Holmes, President and Co-Founder at CodeHouse. "Not only did we see a remarkable uplift in brand favorability and a broadening of our audience reach, but the campaign also increased the support for CodeHouse. The impact of the In-Video Suite has been substantial in advancing our objectives."

GumGum recently expanded its In-Video Suite to include In-Video Spotlight and Squeezebacks. With Spotlight, brands can leverage already created video assets as a picture-in-picture overlay that appears in the corner of the screen, allowing for a seamless, low-lift expansion to their standard video assets at a moment that aligns with the scene. The trifecta of In-Video ad formats offers various ways for brands to connect with consumers inside streaming content without interrupting the experience. Learn more at: https://gumgum.com/ctv-advertising.

