Gunderson Direct is recognized as a Top 50 marketing firm by 50Pros.com

Gunderson Direct's prowess in using address-based data places it at the zenith of direct marketing. To that end, Gunderson Direct's president, Mike Gunderson, says "We're immensely proud of this acknowledgment from 50Pros. It underscores our commitment to harnessing advanced tools like PostReminder to revolutionize direct mail marketing. This recognition is a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence."

Clients of Gunderson Direct can expect ongoing innovations and pioneering initiatives such as AI-based address modeling and targeting, more efficient and more cost-effective production methods, and new technologies, PostReminder, which helps to lower acquisition costs and increase responses from direct mail programs.

"Gunderson Direct's emphasis on evolving and employing cutting-edge tactics is what sets us apart," said Jeff Tarran, COO of Gunderson Direct. "This 50Pros recognition is just a glimpse of the groundbreaking work the company is doing to increase the effectiveness of address-based data for marketers."

Gunderson Direct is a top-rated marketing agency specializing in direct mail that works with companies of all sizes. What separates Gunderson Direct from other agencies and direct-mail providers is the company's more than 20 years of building and improving direct-mail programs through its proprietary process of testing and optimization. Because of this, clients receive higher quality leads, leading to increased customer profitability.

