Gunderson Direct Recognized as a Clutch Global Leader for 2023

Gunderson Direct was named a top B2B company for Direct Mail Marketing services for the tenth time.
HAYWARD, Calif. , Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gunderson Direct, a marketing agency specializing in direct response marketing using address-based targeting, announced its recognition as a 2023 Global Award winner for Direct Mail Marketing services on Clutch. Clutch—the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers—selects winners based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver, based on the client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch.com. This is the tenth time Clutch has recognized the agency.
Gunderson Direct is honored to be recognized as a 2023 Fall Clutch Global Award winner. Upon receiving this recognition, Gunderson Direct President Mike Gunderson said, "We at Gunderson Direct are thrilled to receive this award. It's a testament to our commitment to delivering high-quality direct mail marketing services. We're proud to be recognized as a Direct Mail Marketing leader on a global scale."
Over the past two decades, Gunderson Direct has built a reputation for delivering results for clients via direct mail marketing. Their proprietary targeting, testing, and optimization process has helped numerous large companies and well-funded start-ups achieve or exceed their sales goals. To view Gunderson Direct's recent work and reviews on Clutch.com, click here.
ABOUT GUNDERSON DIRECT
Gunderson Direct is a marketing agency specializing in direct response marketing using address-based targeting. With over 20 years of experience, they provide reliable, measurable, and scalable solutions to drive sales for their clients.
MEDIA CONTACT
Jeff Tarran
[email protected]
ABOUT CLUTCH
Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.
SOURCE Gunderson Direct
