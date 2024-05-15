Gunnison to Grand Junction Grapples with US 50 Bridge Out: Kooler Announces Consolidation

"We understand the importance of maintaining continuity amidst these challenging circumstances," added Kuehlhorn. "Our priority is to ensure a smooth transition for our employees, partners, and customers as we consolidate our operations into Grand Junction." Post this

"While Gunnison has been the home of our business for many years, the current logistical challenges presented by the US 50 bridge closure have forced us to reassess our operations," stated Matt Kuehlhorn, Owner of Kooler. "Consolidating our business into Grand Junction allows us to better serve our customers across the region - with continued service to Gunnison and Crested Butte."

This strategic move will involve the relocation of Kooler's shop and warehouse and administrative functions to Grand Junction. By centralizing operations, the company aims to enhance efficiency, reduce overhead costs, and maintain uninterrupted service to its customers.

Kooler remains committed to supporting the communities it serves and will continue to explore opportunities for collaboration and growth in both Gunnison, Grand Junction and along the Western Slope.

About Kooler:

Kooler is a leading garage door company specializing in home service experiences. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Kooler serves businesses across the Western Slope of Colorado including Grand Junction, Gunnison, Crested Butte, Glennwood Springs, and others. For more information, visit www.koolergaragedoors.com/grand-junction.

