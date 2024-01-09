Guocoland and Hong Leong Group Unveil Lentor Mansion, a Premier Condominium Enclave in Lentor Township

Introducing Lentor Mansion: A Luxurious Condominium Oasis in Lentor Township's Exclusive Enclave

SINGAPORE, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lentor Mansion, the latest addition to the Lentor Township, emerges as a prestigious condominium development nestled within one of the seven prime residential plots in the area. Developed by Guocoland and Hong Leong, this luxurious Lentor Hills Road condominium enhances the vibrant landscape of the Yio Chu Kang precinct.

Strategically positioned amidst an exclusive landed enclave and private condominiums, Lentor Mansion contributes to the rejuvenation of the Lentor Gardens area. The development seamlessly integrates with an array of transportation options and amenities, aligning perfectly with the Lentor Modern mixed development and the upcoming Hillock Green at Lentor Central and Lentoria Condo at Lentor Hills Road, both by Hong Leong, further enhancing the neighborhood's offerings.

Residents will benefit from exceptional connectivity, with the newly launched Lentor MRT station serving the TEL Line, facilitating easy access to various parts of the city, East, and North regions. Furthermore, the imminent completion of Singapore's 11th expressway, the North-South Expressway, promises relief for drivers grappling with congestion on the Central Expressway (CTE).

Despite its recent development, Lentor Mansion boasts a wealth of nearby amenities. Situated just a brief 2-3 minutes walk away, Lentor Modern Mall, an integrated complex featuring 96,000 square feet of retail space adjacent to the residential segment, provides convenience at residents' doorsteps. Additionally, accessibility to Broadway Plaza, Ang Mo Kio Hub, and Djitsun Mall in the neighboring Ang Mo Kio central area ensures a range of lifestyle options within a short drive.

The Lentor Mansion precinct boasts proximity to esteemed local and international educational institutions such as Mayflower Primary School, Anderson Primary School, Yio Chu Kang Secondary School, Anderson Serangoon Junior College, and CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls' School, among others.

Anticipated to launch soon, Lentor Mansion Condo offers interested buyers an opportunity to explore the project details, floor plans, and brochures on the development's website. The platform also offers insights into financing, progressive payment calculators, and guidance on complying with MAS regulations.

Prospective homeowners and investors can access Lentor Mansion's project details, site plans, floor plans, and updated unit distributions via the official site. Updates on elevation charts and available units upon project launch will be regularly maintained on the site to keep interested parties informed.

