Gupta Media Bolsters User Acquisition Expertise with Appointment of Ana Penicaud as New Account Director

Gupta Media appoints seasoned digital marketer Ana Penicaud as its new Account Director to help global brands boost user acquisition and growth.

BOSTON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gupta Media, a leading digital marketing agency specializing in performance media, today announced the appointment of Ana Penicaud as their new Account Director. Penicaud brings over 11 years of experience in digital media marketing, with a proven track record of devising data-driven strategies that drive user acquisition and growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ana to the Gupta Media team," said Gupta Media founder Gogi Gupta. "We were impressed by her ability to translate data insights into actionable strategies for some of the biggest clients in the industry, and she brings a valuable mix of experience and leadership to the team."

Throughout her career, Penicaud has consistently exceeded expectations. At M&C Saatchi Performance, she led a team responsible for creating comprehensive mobile and digital media strategies for clients including Audible and FanDuel. Prior to M&C Saatchi Performance, Penicaud held leadership roles at ReachMobi and iProspect, where she consistently delivered impressive results for clients including Hulu, Expedia, Amazon and Microsoft's Minecraft.

"I am excited to join the Gupta Media team and bring my passion for data-driven marketing to an already exceptional group," Penicaud said. "At the heart of digital marketing is the ability to understand and utilize data to not just meet, but exceed, client expectations. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive innovation and growth within the agency and deliver outstanding results for our clients."

About Gupta Media

Gupta Media is a strategic consultancy on the cutting edge of digital media, analytics, creative strategy, innovation, and performance marketing. We drive growth for global tech-industry leaders, DTC titans, major music labels, pop festivals, pro sports franchises, and other ambitious brands by developing intelligent media plans, creative campaigns, best-in-class reporting tools, and bespoke technology implementations. Through a mix of data-driven decision making and expert human insight, we're building the smartest and most efficient media agency in the world. Each day, we push the limits in the pursuit of "Redefining Possible." Gupta Media's CPM Tracker—a real-time, source-of-truth data hub for digital advertising rates across Meta, TikTok, and other platforms—has been cited by the New York Times, Goldman Sachs, and Guggenheim Partners.

Media Contact

Carly Carioli, Gupta Media, 1 617-682-3733, [email protected], https://www.guptamedia.com

SOURCE Gupta Media