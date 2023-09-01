Gupta Media Hires Legendary Boston Journalist Carly Carioli as Director of Communications, Ushering in a New Era of Storytelling in Performance Marketing

"In a world where performance marketing is ever-complex, the role of storytelling has never been more vital. We're thrilled to have Carly Carioli onboard to amplify our narrative and bring our untold stories to life." - Gogi Gupta, Founder of Gupta Media Tweet this

Carioli is renowned for crafting compelling, genuine, and impactful content. His 20-year tenure as a journalist and editor in top publications was followed by a role as Director of Strategic Communications and Partnerships at Care.com. Recently, he served as the executive producer for the Webby-award-winning Disgraceland, the world's most-listened-to music podcast, while overseeing growth and project development at Double Elvis, a leading independent podcast studio.

"I've admired Gupta Media's innovative spirit for years," said Carioli. "What I'm most excited about is helping tell stories around the products, programs, and strategic intelligence that Gupta has built to lead campaigns for the world's biggest brands, from tech platforms to consumer products to major sports teams. I got hooked on Gupta's reputation for innovation and cutting-edge projects like its CPM tracker and its ticketing-analytics platform, Tally. There's an incredible mix here of deep performance-marketing expertise, powerful data and analytics, and creative muscle, and I can't wait to help tell the incredible stories behind the groundbreaking work that's being done inside these walls."

The professional relationship between Gogi Gupta and Carly Carioli dates back to the early 2000s, when both were part of Boston's dynamic music-and-tech landscape. Carioli's career includes leadership roles at Phoenix Media Communications Group, Boston Magazine, the Boston Globe Lab's digital startup BDCWire.com, and Politico's longform magazine division. He has also appeared in the New York Times, Bloomberg, and as a media commentator on WGBH-TV.

Gupta Media is a strategic consultancy on the cutting edge of digital media, analytics, creative strategy, innovation, and performance marketing. We drive growth for global tech-industry leaders, DTC titans, major music labels, pop festivals, pro sports franchises, and other ambitious brands by developing intelligent media plans, creative campaigns, best-in-class reporting tools, and bespoke technology implementations. Through a mix of data-driven decision making and expert human insight, we're building the smartest and most efficient media agency in the world. Each day, we push the limits in the pursuit of "Redefining Possible." Gupta Media's CPM Tracker—a real-time, source-of-truth data hub for digital advertising rates across Meta, TikTok, and other platforms—has been cited by the New York Times, Goldman Sachs, and Guggenheim Partners.

