Gupta Media named to Boston Globe's 2025 Top Places to Work

Gupta Media is the only advertising agency named to the annual list highlighting the best employers in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gupta Media has been named one of the 2025 Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 18th annual, employee-based survey from the Boston Globe. Gupta Media was recognized in the Top Small Business category (with 50 to 99 employees), and is the only advertising agency to make the Globe's 2025 list.

"Our biggest bet has always been on people, culture, and collaboration," said Gogi Gupta, founder of Gupta Media, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2026. "This is a career highlight for me, and I'll explain why. Ad agencies usually do not win awards like this. Professional services businesses are built to absorb pressure. They are built for pace and expectations that do not let up. Balancing the needs of employees and the intense expectations of our clients while doing complicated work is not simple. That's why the Globe's Top Places To Work recognition—voted on by our team—is so meaningful. It shows we've built a place where people can bring their full selves while achieving our most ambitious goals."

In its annual Top Places to Work issue accompanying the list, Boston Globe Magazine also highlighted Gupta Media as a company leading the way in helping young professionals rebuild the professional and "soft skills" lost in the remote-work era. Gupta's Medley training program — designed to develop communication, collaboration, and real-world problem-solving — was highlighted as a model for how forward-thinking organizations can invest in their people and strengthen the next generation of talent.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in Massachusetts, voted on by the people who know them best: their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay, benefits, and engagement. The list was announced at the Globe's annual awards dinner on Tuesday, December 2 and appears in the Globe Magazine on Sunday, December 7.

"When employees feel valued, they're motivated to do their best, and that's the ultimate win-win for everyone at the 175 organizations that made this year's Top Places to Work list," said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor.

As a strategic consultancy in the advertising industry that has grown from a Boston start-up into a global leader in performance marketing and analytics, Gupta Media attributes its success to a culture that encourages curiosity, collaboration, and continuous learning. The company invests heavily in employee growth and in building teams that thrive at the intersection of creativity, data, and emerging technology.

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 120,000 employees at 314 Massachusetts organizations. The winners are constantly working to improve their workplaces, from rethinking performance reviews to holding business etiquette classes.

About Gupta Media:

Gupta Media, a Boston Globe 2025 Top Place To Work and a certified Minority Business Enterprise, is a strategic consultancy on the cutting edge of creative strategy, digital media, advanced analytics, ad-tech innovation, and performance marketing. The company drives growth for pro sports franchises, global tech-industry leaders, DTC titans, major music labels, festivals, and other high-profile brands by developing strategic campaigns, intelligent media plans, best-in-class reporting and forecasting tools, and custom enterprise technology solutions. Founded 25 years ago by Cornell graduate Gogi Gupta, the company is known for developing new methods of maximizing the efficiency of advertising in a digital-first world. Harvard Business School's case study on Gupta Media was taught to all incoming HBS students for three years, and is still taught around the globe. Gupta Media's industry intelligence has been cited by the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Boston Globe, Digiday, Goldman Sachs, and Guggenheim Partners, among many others.

About Boston Globe Media:

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC is a locally owned, award-winning media company serving Boston and New England for over 153 years. Its cornerstone is The Boston Globe, a 27-time Pulitzer Prize-winning news source and one of the most successful metro news organizations in the United States. The Globe is headquartered in Boston with regional bureaus in Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The Globe has been successfully growing its direct subscriber base, today boasting the highest total number of subscribers the organization has had since 2008. The Globe hosts events that connect community members to its journalism and provides a range of digital and home-delivered advertising solutions that reach more consumers than any other New England media brand. Boston Globe Media's portfolio includes The Boston Globe, Globe Opinion, Boston.com, STAT, The B-Side, Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events, Studio/B, and Boston magazine.

Media Contact

Carly Carioli, Gupta Media, 1 (617) 682-3733, [email protected], guptamedia.com

SOURCE Gupta Media