Gupta Media Welcomes Chip Cook as Director of Client Services, Expanding Full-Service Capabilities

"Chip's track record of leadership across disciplines is invaluable," said Gupta Media founder Gogi Gupta. "Our growth as an agency isn't just in performance marketing anymore—it's also in creative strategy, social media, data modeling. Brands are looking for one-stop solutions to these complex challenges—and that means creating world-class work that delivers high performance across platforms, audiences, and strategies. Chip's background in building brand connections through creativity and data is a perfect fit for our mission to redefine what's possible for our clients."

"I've always been passionate about forging the intersection of creative, media, and technology, which is why I'm thrilled to join Gupta Media," said Cook. "Gogi's vision and the agency's dedication to delivering innovative solutions for complex client challenges is truly inspiring. I'm excited to collaborate with such a talented team and work with forward-thinking clients to push the boundaries of what's possible."

Gupta Media, which recently announced a doubling of its footprint with a 10-year, 25,000 square foot lease in Boston's Back Bay, has expanded from a boutique performance marketing agency with a specialty in major-label music promotion, to a full-service agency serving global brands in tech, finance, entertainment, and retail, offering world-class creative, analytics, media strategy and buying, as well as a newly-launched organic social media team to augment its deep expertise in social media advertising and optimization.

About Gupta Media:

Gupta Media is a strategic consultancy on the cutting edge of digital media, analytics, creative strategy, innovation, and performance marketing. We drive growth for global tech-industry leaders, DTC titans, major music labels, pop festivals, pro sports franchises, and other ambitious brands by developing intelligent media plans, creative campaigns, best-in-class reporting tools, and bespoke technology implementations. Through a mix of data-driven decision making and expert human insight, we're building the smartest and most efficient media agency in the world. Each day, we push the limits in the pursuit of "Redefining Possible." Gupta Media's CPM Tracker—a real-time, source-of-truth data hub for digital advertising rates across Meta, TikTok, and other platforms—has been cited by the New York Times, Goldman Sachs, and Guggenheim Partners. Gupta Media is a certified Minority Business Enterprise.

