Gupta Media Welcomes Jen Perry as New Executive Creative Director, Amplifying Its Creative Capabilities

In her new role, Perry will spearhead the creative direction of Gupta Media, overseeing a team of professionals dedicated to delivering cutting-edge creative solutions across digital and traditional platforms. Her expertise in conceptual, big-idea thinking is poised to elevate the agency's offerings and drive significant growth for its clients.

Jen Perry, on her new role, said, "Joining Gupta Media is an exciting new chapter in my career, and I'm thrilled to bring more concept-driven thinking to the digital marketing space. The agency's reputation for pioneering work in digital marketing aligns perfectly with my passion for creative innovation. I'm proud to lead such a talented creative team, and look forward to building the team further and pushing the boundaries of what's possible.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jen Perry to our team," Gogi Gupta, Founder of Gupta Media, said. "We've spent 20 years building the world's premiere performance marketing agency, and Jen is uniquely positioned to help us expand by bringing big, bold, innovative creative ideas to life. Jen's leadership and vision will be instrumental in driving Gupta Media's continued success and in delivering innovative solutions to our clients."

Gupta Media is a strategic consultancy on the cutting edge of digital media, analytics, creative strategy, innovation, and performance marketing. We drive growth for global tech-industry leaders, DTC titans, major music labels, pop festivals, pro sports franchises, and other ambitious brands by developing intelligent media plans, creative campaigns, best-in-class reporting tools, and bespoke technology implementations. Through a mix of data-driven decision making and expert human insight, we're building the smartest and most efficient media agency in the world. Each day, we push the limits in the pursuit of "Redefining Possible." Gupta Media's CPM Tracker—a real-time, source-of-truth data hub for digital advertising rates across Meta, TikTok, and other platforms—has been cited by the New York Times, Goldman Sachs, and Guggenheim Partners.

