Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Honored with the 2025 World Leader for Peace and Security Award

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Art of Living Foundation is honored to announce that its founder Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has been named the recipient of the 2025 World Leader for Peace and Security Award by the Boston Global Forum (BGF). The recognition celebrates Gurudev's extraordinary contributions to advancing peace, interfaith harmony, and human development through compassion, nonviolence, and spiritual wisdom.

Presented annually to distinguished global figures, the award honors leaders whose vision and actions have strengthened peace, democracy, and ethical leadership worldwide. The 2025 ceremony will take place on November 3, 2025, at Harvard University's Faculty Club, marking the 10th anniversary of the World Leader for Peace and Security Award.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has sought to build bridges between beliefs and religions to universalize wisdom and foster greater compassion, love, and mutual understanding for a stress-free, violence-free society. Standing for Gandhian values of non-violence, Gurudev has progressed peace in conflict-stricken areas of Colombia, Côte d'Ivoire, India, Iraq, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Venezuela.

Gurudev has dedicated his life to uplifting humanity. Through the Art of Living Foundation, which Gurudev established in 1981, he has inspired a global movement that spans more than 180 countries. The foundation's programs and initiatives address a wide spectrum of social needs, from mental wellness and personal development to disaster relief, women's empowerment, environmental sustainability, and peacebuilding.

At the heart of this work is Sudarshan Kriya (SKY), a unique rhythmic breathing technique developed by Gurudev that has been scientifically shown to alleviate stress, increase emotional resilience, and improve overall well-being. SKY has been taught to millions worldwide and continues to be studied extensively by researchers for its positive impact on mental health.

"In global discussions, peace and security are always mentioned in the same breath. Yet very little attention is given to peace education. If we devote even a fraction of our focus to nurturing peace, it can pave the way for a violence-free and prosperous world," said Gurudev.

"Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar embodies the very essence of this award — a spiritual and moral leader who transforms compassion into tangible action," said Governor Michael Dukakis, Co-Founder and Chair of the Boston Global Forum. "His work has built bridges of understanding across nations and cultures."

"In the AI Age, when technology increasingly shapes human destiny, Gurudev's message of mindfulness, compassion, and responsibility provides the ethical foundation for peace in a digital world," added Nguyen Anh Tuan, Co-Founder, Co-Chair, and CEO of BGF.

Throughout his life, Gurudev has been a steadfast advocate for peace through dialogue and compassion. His interventions have helped bring reconciliation to communities in conflict zones and his teachings have inspired millions to look inward for strength and harmony. A frequent speaker at global forums including the United Nations, the European Parliament, and the World Economic Forum in Davos, Gurudev continues to remind world leaders that peace is not merely the absence of conflict but the presence of connection, understanding, and shared humanity.

This latest honor joins a long list of recognitions for Gurudev's humanitarian and spiritual leadership. Past recipients of the World Leader for Peace and Security Award include Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (Japan), Chancellor Angela Merkel (Germany), UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, and President Emmanuel Macron (France), leaders who, like Gurudev, have championed dialogue and cooperation as the cornerstones of a peaceful global society.

Through his work and vision, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar continues to inspire a generation to lead with compassion, live with awareness, and build a more harmonious world - one breath, one act, and one person at a time.

