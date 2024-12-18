Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to Give Keynote Address at United Nations World Meditation Day, Followed by Live Global Meditation

Millions will join "World Meditates with Gurudev" on December 21, 9:30 AM EST / 2:30 GMT / 8:00 IST

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global spiritual leader and humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, will guide a live World Meditation on Saturday, December 21, following the unanimous adoption of the United Nations General Assembly Resolution declaring 21 December as the World Meditation Day. This historic event establishes an annual global celebration of meditation, recognizing its transformative benefits for mental and physical health, as well as its power to foster peace and unity.

Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York is marking the first-ever World Meditation Day at the United Nations headquarters on December 20, 2024. The commemorative event at the United Nations will feature a keynote address by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. This momentous occasion, themed "Meditation for Global Peace and Harmony," would mark the First World Meditation Day.

"The recognition of meditation by the United Nations is a profound step forward," said Gurudev. "Meditation nurtures the soul, calms the mind, and offers a solution to modern challenges." He added.

Key Highlights:

Keynote Address by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the United Nations: Renowned for his pioneering efforts in stress relief and conflict resolution, Gurudev will address global dignitaries, including senior UN leaders, diplomats, and international representatives, underscoring meditation's critical role in fostering peace and unity.

Global Livestream Event: On December 21, Gurudev will host a worldwide livestream, uniting millions in meditation to mark the Winter Solstice—an auspicious time for reflection and renewal.

What: "World Meditates with Gurudev"

When: Sat, December 21, 2024 at 9:30am EST / 2:30pm GMT / 8:00pm IST

Where: aolf.me/world-meditation-day

Why World Meditation Day Matters

The unanimous adoption of World Meditation Day by the UN General Assembly is a bold acknowledgment of meditation's capacity to address the challenges of modern life—from rising stress and violence to the erosion of trust and connection in society. Gurudev, who has dedicated 43 years to spreading the benefits of meditation across 180 countries, believes it is the most effective tool to cultivate mental clarity, emotional resilience, and societal harmony.

From geopolitical conflicts to personal crises, the practice of meditation offers a universal solution that transcends boundaries of nationality, culture, and belief. By integrating inner peace with outer action, meditation becomes a cornerstone for global peace-building efforts.

About Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a global humanitarian, spiritual leader, and peace envoy. He has helped millions of people worldwide find peace and resilience in the face of adversity, learning not only how to excel in their own lives, but also how to become powerful agents for social change.

Gurudev has created trauma-relief and meditation programs for at-risk youth, war veterans, prisoners and survivors of disaster. He has also created numerous educational and self-development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness and well-being for individuals.

Standing for the Gandhian principles of non-violence, Gurudev has mediated and progressed negotiations for peace in conflict-stricken areas such as Sri Lanka, Iraq, Venezuela, and Colombia, where he is credited for playing a central role in ending the violent 52-year conflict between FARC and the Colombian government. He has received 57 governmental awards, including highest civilian awards from several nations. Twenty-seven universities have awarded him with honorary doctorates for his peace-keeping and humanitarian efforts.

About Art of Living Foundation

Operating in 180 countries, The Art of Living Foundation (AOLF) is a non-profit, educational and humanitarian organization founded in 1981 by the renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. All of AOLF's programs are inspired by Gurudev's philosophy of creating world peace through a stress-free and violence-free society. AOLF has touched over 800 million lives through numerous educational and self-development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness and well-being for individuals.

