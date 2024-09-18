GuruNanda Named in the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

"We are proud to be part of the Inc. 5000 class of 2024 and excited to follow in the footsteps of household-names that received their first national exposure as honorees on the list," said GuruNanda founder Puneet Nanda. Post this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflation, supply chain and work force issues. Established in 2013, GuruNanda ranks number 4,826 on the roster, having posted 79% growth over a four year period. According to the listing, the company is "elevating self-care with advanced oral care and nourishing dietary supplements for a complete journey to well-being."

"We are proud to be part of the Inc. 5000 class of 2024 and excited to follow in the footsteps of household-name brands like Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia and others who received their first national exposure as honorees on the list," said GuruNanda founder Puneet Nanda.

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, visit www.inc.com/inc5000

For further information, please visit www.GuruNanda.com. For press information, please contact Megan Bennett at [email protected] or Chloe Licht at [email protected]

Media Contact

Megan Bennett, GuruNanda, 1 3105054224, [email protected], https://gurunanda.com/

SOURCE GuruNanda