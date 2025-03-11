Gus Bruner of Caliagua Named Chair of AGC Riverside-San Bernardino District

Caliagua, Inc., a leading general contractor specializing in water and wastewater infrastructure construction, proudly announces that its President, Gus Bruner, has been appointed Chair of the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of California Riverside-San Bernardino District for 2025. With a 46-year legacy of delivering high-quality infrastructure projects, Caliagua has earned a reputation for excellence, precision, and reliability. As Chair, Bruner will leverage Caliagua's industry expertise to drive workforce development, strengthen contractor partnerships, and advocate for sustainable infrastructure solutions. This appointment reinforces Caliagua's commitment to advancing water and wastewater infrastructure across Southern California.
ANAHEIM, Calif., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caliagua, Inc., a leading general contractor specializing in water and wastewater infrastructure construction in Southern California, is proud to announce that company President Gus Bruner has been appointed Chair of the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of California Riverside-San Bernardino District for 2025. Bruner will also continue to serve as a State Board Director for AGC of California.
The AGC of California is a respected organization that provides comprehensive support to contractors throughout the Riverside, San Bernardino, and Imperial counties. The AGC serves as a critical resource, offering tailored district-level support while promoting the construction industry's interests through advocacy, training, and workforce development. The AGC Construction Education Foundation (CEF) equips contractors with valuable resources to attract, develop, and retain skilled professionals, ensuring the construction industry's future success.
As Chair, Bruner will work closely with the AGC and its members to advance the construction industry's growth and foster a more inclusive and innovative workforce across the region. "It is an honor to serve as Chair of the Riverside-San Bernardino District," said Bruner. "AGC's mission to connect people and communities while advocating for the construction industry aligns perfectly with Caliagua's commitment to quality, reliability, and community development."
Bruner's career began with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting. He worked with several prestigious public accounting firms, including KPMG, before joining Robinson-Prezioso (Cor-Ray Painting) as Controller in 1984. In 1986, he joined Caliagua, Inc., a company founded by his father, Oscar Bruner, in 1978. Under Gus's leadership, and supported by a talented, hard working team of like-minded professionals, Caliagua has become a trusted leader in water and wastewater infrastructure construction throughout Southern California.
Caliagua has built a stellar reputation over its 46-year history by specializing in the construction of water and wastewater treatment plants, pumping stations, and lift stations. With a proven track record of delivering projects on time and within budget, Caliagua is known for its expertise in engineering, project management, and cost analysis. The company's commitment to precision, planning, and quality execution has made it a trusted partner for both public agencies and private sector clients.
Bruner's leadership within the AGC Riverside-San Bernardino District reflects Caliagua's ongoing dedication to the region's infrastructure development. Through his work with AGC, Bruner aims to strengthen relationships between contractors, municipalities, water districts, and private sector partners to support sustainable growth and innovative solutions for California's water infrastructure challenges. Two recent projects include the Tustin PFAS Treatment Plant, and a 23-acre lagoon at Disney's Cotino LivingStory planned community.
For more information about Caliagua and its services, or to inquire about potential partnerships, please visit Caliagua.net or contact Ryan Ricard at [email protected].
