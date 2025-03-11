Gus Bruner of Caliagua Named Chair of AGC Riverside-San Bernardino District

"Leading Caliagua, a leader in water treatment and recreation, has prepared me to serve AGC's diverse members, and I look forward to supporting the next generation of industry leaders." – Gus Bruner Post this

As Chair, Bruner will work closely with the AGC and its members to advance the construction industry's growth and foster a more inclusive and innovative workforce across the region. "It is an honor to serve as Chair of the Riverside-San Bernardino District," said Bruner. "AGC's mission to connect people and communities while advocating for the construction industry aligns perfectly with Caliagua's commitment to quality, reliability, and community development."

Bruner's career began with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting. He worked with several prestigious public accounting firms, including KPMG, before joining Robinson-Prezioso (Cor-Ray Painting) as Controller in 1984. In 1986, he joined Caliagua, Inc., a company founded by his father, Oscar Bruner, in 1978. Under Gus's leadership, and supported by a talented, hard working team of like-minded professionals, Caliagua has become a trusted leader in water and wastewater infrastructure construction throughout Southern California.

Caliagua has built a stellar reputation over its 46-year history by specializing in the construction of water and wastewater treatment plants, pumping stations, and lift stations. With a proven track record of delivering projects on time and within budget, Caliagua is known for its expertise in engineering, project management, and cost analysis. The company's commitment to precision, planning, and quality execution has made it a trusted partner for both public agencies and private sector clients.

Bruner's leadership within the AGC Riverside-San Bernardino District reflects Caliagua's ongoing dedication to the region's infrastructure development. Through his work with AGC, Bruner aims to strengthen relationships between contractors, municipalities, water districts, and private sector partners to support sustainable growth and innovative solutions for California's water infrastructure challenges. Two recent projects include the Tustin PFAS Treatment Plant, and a 23-acre lagoon at Disney's Cotino LivingStory planned community.

