Gus Fonte Elected to Lead Nation's Largest Local Realtor Association

"As a proud MIAMI member since 1987, I'm honored to lead our incredible association, the largest in the United States" Post this

The MIAMI Corporate Board is dedicated to leadership in the industry, the real estate profession, and the communities they serve. MIAMI leaders impact key policy decisions and important issues affecting the industry, analyze information, and are actively and visibly involved in real estate related issues, events, and programming.

New Chairman is Longtime MIAMI Leader and CCIM

Fonte is the president and principal broker of AJF Properties, Inc., a full service commercial real estate brokerage.

A Miami native, Fonte became a licensed Florida real estate salesman in 1987 and a broker in 1992.

He earned his Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation in 1990. A CCIM is a recognized expert in the commercial and investment real estate industry. He is one of over 9,500 professionals around the globe who hold the CCIM designation.

Fonte has volunteered his time as a MIAMI Association of Realtors leader since 2005, when he led MIAMI Commercial. He first served on the Florida Realtors board of directors in 2003.

Fonte has served MIAMI as the Chairman of the Commercial Realtor Association's Grievance Committee and Professional Standards Committee, Director/Secretary of the Board of Governors, and Florida Association of Realtors Board of Directors, as well as 2005 President the Board of Governors of the Realtors Commercial Alliance, and in 2006 was awarded Commercial Realtor of the Year.

Additionally, Fonte is three times past President of the Business Improvement District of Coral Gables and served as Vice Chairman of the City of Coral Gables Economic Development Board. He has also served as District Vice President for the South Florida CCIM Chapter. In 2014, he was nominated and inducted into the University of Miami Citizens Board.

Born and raised in Miami, Fonte currently lives in Miami with his wife, Maryellen, and has two children, Gus and Mia.

Announcing the 2024 MIAMI Corporate Board

Joining Fonte are Chairman of the Board-Elect Eddie Blanco, C2EX of Stratwell; 2023 Chairman of the Board Ines Hegedus-Garcia, C2EX of Avanti Way Realty; Secretary Chandra Etienne, C2EX, PSA, AHWD, MSIRE; Treasurer Mark Sadek, ABR, C2EX, SRES of The Keyes Company, Inc.; MIAMI Commercial President Lorenzo Perez JR., CCIM, CIPS, MSIRE of Premier International Properties; MIAMI Residential President Justine Jimenez Garcia, CRS, CDPE, C2EX, AHWD, MRP of Countywide Properties ERA; BROWARD-MIAMI President Venus Proffer, PMN, CRS, e-PRO®, PSA, MRP, CLHMS of Coldwell Banker Realty; JTHS-MIAMI President Courtney Smitheman of Crane Reed Properties, LLC; YPN President Dania Diaz, TRC, MRP, CNE, C2EX, PSA of RE/MA Advance Realty; MIAMI Commercial President-Elect Tamika Moses, MSIRE, CIPS, SFR, CDPE, RENE, AHWD of Robin Bird Realty, Inc.; MIAMI Residential President-Elect Jonathan J. Alonso of Portal Real Estate; BROWARD-MIAMI President-Elect Larry Singh, SFR, C2EX of Canvas Real Estate; JTHS-MIAMI President-Elect Ginenne Boehm, ABR, C2EX, CIPS, CRS, GRI, MPR, PMN of The Keyes Company; YPN President-Elect Simo Labriti, SFR of Keller Williams Elite Properties; Director David Abernathy, e-PRO®, C2EX of Waterfront Properties & Club Communities; Director Angelique Hibbert, GRI, SRS, ABR, CIPS, C2EX, PSA, C2EX, RENE, CIPS, CDPE of EXP Realty; Director Christina Pappas, C2EX, AHWD of The Keyes Company, Inc.; Director Enrique Teran, C2EX of Avanti Way Realty; Director Jennifer Wollmann, CIPS, C2EX of Avanti Way Commercial.

Teresa King Kinney, RCE, CAE, CIPS, AHWD, C2EX, RSPS serves as the CEO for the MIAMI Association of Realtors.

About the MIAMI Association of Realtors®

The MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 104 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations: MIAMI RESIDENTIAL, MIAMI COMMERCIAL; BROWARD-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI Realtors; JTHS-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI Realtors in the Jupiter-Tequesta-Hobe Sound area; MIAMI YPN, our Young Professionals Network Council; and the award-winning MIAMI Global Council. MIAMI REALTORS represents nearly 60,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 260 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI's official website is http://www.MiamiRealtors.com

Media Contact

Chris Umpierre, MIAMI Association of REALTORS, 3054687047, [email protected], www.MiamiRealtors.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE MIAMI Association of REALTORS