Gustavo Grodnitzky PhD: How to Reimagine the Medical Culture and Reduce Burnout by Gaining a Creative Perspective with Yoga Science

"When you change the way you see the world, the world you see changes." Gustavo Grodnitzky PhD Tweet this

Grodnitzky's participation at this year's CME conference will include practical, thought-provoking insights into how the power of culture currently restricts physicians' perspective and resilience. By assimilating Grodnitzky's higher understanding of Yoga Science and how both the general and medical cultures affect our thoughts, speech and actions, conference attendees will be able to apply simple yogic principles and practices in their everyday lives to help reduce burnout and influence the culture and the practice of medicine. According to Grodnitzky, "If we want to ensure the best possible outcomes for ourselves, our patients and our profession, we must focus on developing the cultures that foster success for all stakeholders, because . . . culture trumps everything."

Upon completion of this conference, participants will be able to: 1. Demonstrate knowledge of how Yoga Science as mind/body medicine can heal disease, manage addictive habits, alleviate stress, inflammation and physician burnout; 2. Develop equanimity, discrimination, will power, creativity and energy through a daily practice of AMI MEDITATION and diaphragmatic breathing; 3. Incorporate long-term strategies for healthy lifestyle choices using Yoga Psychology; 4. Demonstrate knowledge of the principles of both Ayurveda and Epigenomics; 5. Identify yogic practices to transform trauma and increase resilience; 6. Utilize Food as Medicine (diet and nutrition) to maximize personal wellbeing; 7. Demonstrate knowledge on the research and therapeutic modalities of yoga and meditation as mind/body medicine; 8. Recognize the physiological benefits of Easy-Gentle Yoga and to identify and disable chronic pain mechanisms for improved exercise, health and pain relief; 9. Help themselves and patients reduce conditioned habits of negative thinking and other symptoms of burnout through the healing powers of AMI MEDITATION and mantra science; 10. Use Chakra Psychology (subtle emotional/mental causes of stress) to diagnose and treat dis-ease; 11. Recognize how AMI MEDITATION and meditation-in-action change the neural pathways in the brain to help manage pain; 12. Identify altered pathways in the brain due to addiction and the ability of Yoga Science and AMI MEDITATION to assist brain chemistry and circuitry to heal and rebuild itself; and, 13. Use the tools of Yoga Science to create a personal and medical culture of health and wellbeing.

The dedication, enthusiasm, and teaching methodology of the entire AMI faculty create a dynamic and interactive course for their students. Each faculty member is committed to the advancement and training of Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body Medicine. In addition to Dr. Grodnitzky, this year's faculty also includes AMI founder and curriculum developer Leonard Perlmutter; Mark Pettus MD, board certified internist and nephrologist and Director of Medical Education and Population Health of Berkshire Health Systems; Kristin Kaelber MD, PhD, board certified in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics; Renee Rodriguez-Goodemote, MD, Medical Director of the Saratoga Hospital Community Health Center; Anthony Santilli MD, board certified in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine; Janine Pardo MD, board certified in Internal Medicine; Jesse Ritvo MD, Assistant Medical Director, Inpatient Psychiatry, University of Vermont Health Center; Joshua Zamer, MD, Medical Director for Addiction Medicine at Saratoga Hospital Community Health Center and Chairman of the Department of Family Practice; Jenness Cortez Perlmutter, faculty member of The American Meditation Institute and Anita Burock-Stotts, MD, board certified in Internal Medicine. Janine Pardo MD, board certified in Internal Medicine.

According to Rene Goodemote MD, Family Medicine physician and returning alumni of the "Heart and Science of Yoga" conference, "This conference curriculum offers a unique and informative program! It's a marvelous balance of theory and science for practical use. It has provided me innumerable opportunities to see how I can incorporate what I've learned into my family life and professional medical practice."

About the American Meditation Institute

The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, AMI Meditation and its allied disciplines as Mind/Body Medicine. In its holistic approach to wellness, AMI combines the healing arts of the East with the practicality of modern Western medical science. The American Meditation Institute offers a wide variety of courses, conferences and webinars. AMI also publishes "Transformation" a bi-monthly journal of Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body Medicine.

