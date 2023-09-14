Gut Check: 3 Tips for Improved Digestion and Immune Health

The GI tract is the body's largest immune organ, so it's important to prioritize gut health to support your overall well-being. Thankfully, there are easy ways to support your digestive health, which in turn supports a healthy immune system response.

PALMYRA, Wis., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eating a well-balanced diet can positively impact your mood, energy levels and sleep, but did you know it can also impact your immune system function? The gastrointestinal (GI) tract is the body's largest immune organ, so it's important to prioritize gut health to support your overall well-being. That's why Standard Process (https://www.standardprocess.com/), a leading whole food-based nutritional supplement company, interviewed nutritional therapy practitioner (NTP) Olivia Robertson-Moe (https://www.instagram.com/revolveprimalhealth/) for tips on supporting your digestive health.

"Our bodies are interconnected in many ways, and supporting one function will in turn lead to improved function elsewhere," said Robertson-Moe. "For example, focusing on improving your digestive health can help support the immune system and your body's response to toxins."

According to Robertson-Moe, the foods we eat affect the composition of the bacteria in our gut, or the microbiome, which then affects our immune cell function and production. So, the phrase "you are what you eat" can be taken quite literally. However, it's not always clear what foods we should and should not be eating. So, for more easy ways to support your digestive health, Robertson-Moe recommends the following tips:

1. Take a supplement with key prebiotics such as GI Stability™ (https://www.standardprocess.com/products/gi-stability) from Standard Process. It supports the GI tract by delivering 2'-FL, a prebiotic first identified in human milk, that is able to reach the lower GI tract where it is broken down to feed the growth of beneficial microbes.*^

2. Adding fermented foods to your diet can support the microbiome. Fermented foods contain live probiotic bacteria that can benefit the microbiome by supporting the diversity of your gut bacteria. The process of fermentation can also make foods easier to digest. If you want to support your gut and immune function, try incorporating fermented foods like sauerkraut, kimchi, yogurt and kefir.

3. Reducing stress is key to good gut health. Stress may negatively impact digestion, increase gut permeability, and alter the composition of the gut bacteria. A nutrient rich diet combined with regular exercise, meditation and breathwork is a great way to reduce stress and support good gut health.

Our guts have the essential job of making sure any toxins or particles that aren't supposed to pass through the intestinal lining don't. These toxins may cause inflammation, pain and food sensitivities; that's why it's important to prioritize our digestive system health and promote a healthy gut microbiome, which in turn supports a healthy immune system response. So go with your gut if you're looking to improve your overall health.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease.

^To date, shown in multiple animal studies, infants, and one adult human study.

