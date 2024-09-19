Guttman Holdings Accelerates Its Growth Strategy With Acquisition of Weaver Energy

"We greatly value Weaver Energy's home heating oil and bulk fuels expertise, as well as their long-standing relationships with their customers and the communities they serve," shared Joseph R. Lucot, CEO, Guttman Holdings, Inc. Post this

"Ever since my parents founded the business thirty years ago, we have strived to exceed our customers' needs with industry best pricing, reliable products, and timely, thorough service. As a family-owned business, we have prioritized the importance of building long-term relationships with our customers, providing rewarding careers for our employees, and proudly supporting the Lititz community," shared Shane Weaver, President, Weaver Energy.

Weaver Energy has been a customer of Guttman Energy for 20 years. "During this time, Guttman has provided us with exceptional service," remarked Shane. "We are confident that this transition will uphold our high standards of customer excellence and provide additional wealth building opportunities for all of our employees who will become members of the Guttman Holdings Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).

Founded in 1931 and based in Belle Vernon, PA, Guttman Energy is one of the region's largest private companies and a full-service fuel distribution enterprise providing fuel solutions, procurement, applied market intelligence, and logistical programs to a wide variety of commercial, industrial, and governmental organizations. Customers partner with Guttman Energy for their exceptional customer service, industry-leading logistics, and pricing solutions. Guttman's problem-solving capabilities, unsurpassed market intelligence, and expertise are the results of more than 90-plus years of experience navigating the complexities of the petroleum commodity market.

Established in 2001, Source One Transportation provides petroleum and alternative fuels delivery and logistics services to refiners, convenience store operations, service stations, distributors, carriers, and commercial customers.

"We greatly value Weaver Energy's home heating oil and bulk fuels expertise, as well as their long-standing relationships with their customers and the communities they serve," shared Joseph R. Lucot, CEO, Guttman Holdings, Inc.

"We are committed to providing the same exceptional service and products to all of Weaver Energy's customers and are excited to welcome the Weaver team to employee ownership. Together, we will ensure our Company's long-term growth and our collective success."

"With Guttman Energy's existing terminals in Mechanicsburg and Sinking Springs, PA and now the additional Lititz-based team and facilities, this acquisition will allow us to expand our market coverage, and enhance our home heating oil, bulk fuel delivery, and transport businesses for all of customers," shared Mark R. Harper, President & COO, Guttman Holdings, Inc. "As a 100% employee-owned Company, we all will continue to advocate for all of our customers' fuel and transportation needs with care and responsibility."

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT GUTTMAN HOLDINGS & GUTTMAN ENERGY

https://www.guttmanenergy.com

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, CONTACT:

Jennifer Greevy, Director of Communications & Employee Ownership Engagement

[email protected]

412-586-8586

Media Contact

Pam Corn, Guttman Energy, 1 4127797355, [email protected], guttmanenergy.com

SOURCE Guttman Energy